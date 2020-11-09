Metro & Crime

Residents scoop fuel as tanker falls on Lagos bridge

There was confusion yesterday at Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos as a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol fell on Festac Link Bridge and spilt its content.

 

For hours, while some residents scampered for safety, scared of the possibility of explosion resulting from the inflamable content of the tanker, others stormed the venue with kegs of different sizes to scoop fuel flowing on the road.

 

The Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, said that transloading of the remaining content was later carried out to avert a secondary incident resulting from an explosion. He said: “There was an incident of an overturned tanker on Festac Link Bridge.

 

The agency responded to distress calls about 6am and arrived to find an overturned tanker with its contents (33,000 litres of petrol) rapidly spilling due to the effect of gravity on the overturned tanker.

 

“While immediate action by the joint team (comprising agency’s firefighters, Lagos Fire Service and the Nigeria Police) was taken to prevent a secondary incident, the scene was invaded by people carrying kegs attempting to scoop the product. This required additional police support.

 

Transloading of product is ongoing. “We appeal for calm and will provide further updates.”

