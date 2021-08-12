News

Residents seek help as fire razes P’Harcourt waterfront community

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A night fire that completely took residents unaware yesterday razed more than 20 makeshift houses in Okwelle- Soku waterfront in Mile 2 Diobu area, a slum settlement in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to some residents of the heavily populated area, the poor planning of the area and the closeness of the houses made the fire to spread fast and destroy their properties while they fled and watched from a safe distance as their entire worldly possessions went up in flames.

They said although officials of the state fire service eventually put off the fire, and prevented it from spreading to other areas, they however lamented that they arrived late, arguing that their properties would have been saved had they arrived on time.

One of the residents, a mother of two who was in tears while narrating the incident, said she managed to escape the fire with her children the moment she heard shouts of fire, adding that no life was lost in the incident. The woman, who said that nobody really knows what caused the fire, considering the various accounts being peddled by some residents, noted however, that a resident .

Our Reporters

