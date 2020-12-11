Residents, stakeholders unite against Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti

Residents, major stakeholders including relevant agencies in Ekiti State yesterday united against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), saying its elimination in the state would act as a catalys to combat alarming rate of divorce in the society. The residents and the major stakeholders, who lamented preponderance of divorce as a result of the age-long FGM described it the practice as obsolete as the practice apart from other hazard had aggravated divorce rates among couples in the society.

They added that FGM when carried out had caused excessive bleeding infection and aggression which were not in tandem with happy homes. However, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has called for support of the state government for prosecution of those who still involving in the FGM. Head of UNICEF for Ekiti, Osun, Oyo States, Mrs. Aderonke Olutayo, who condemned continuous practise of FGM in the state, noted that the international organisation would collaborate with the government in the arrest and prosecution of practitioners. She spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday at a programme organised in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) towards elimination of FGM in communities and the state capital.

At the event, about 24 practitioners from Ijigbo, Odo-Ado, Irasa communities of Ado-Ekiti metropolis publicly denounced the operation of female genital mutilation. Olutayo said: “FGM prevalence rate for women aged 0-14 years, and 15-49 years in Ekiti State is 47.9% (NDHS ,2018) the second highest in Nigeria which is well above the National prevalence rate of 20.0%. This means that 5 out of every 10 women in Ekiti State are affected living with the negative consequences of the practice, which undermines their physical, emotional and

