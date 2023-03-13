News

Residents To Akeredolu: Compel banks to collect old naira notes

Akure residents have appealed to Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to compel traders, artisans, transporters and filling stations to accept the old N500 and N1000 notes. Many of the residents have decried the rejection of the old banknotes because the commercial banks dispensing them are rejecting them. Akeredolu on Thursday in a state wide broadcast decried the rejection of old naira notes by a large section of traders and business owners.

He said the rejection of the old notes as legal tender by traders, artisans, transporters, farmers, and a large percentage of the operators of the informal sector of our economy had made life unbearable for the people. The governor described the rejection as unfortunate, undesirable, and uncalled for saying the matter of legitimacy and return into circulation of all old naira notes in the nation’s economy has been settled permanently by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and also backed up by the appropriate instruments of implementation by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Despite the appeal by the governor, many residents of the state are not collecting the old notes as a means of transacting businesses. This development has the informal sector of the economy in the state. Many of them complained that the banks are not collecting the old naira notes from them.

