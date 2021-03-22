Metro & Crime

Residents torture man, 60, for defiling 10-year-old girl

Aba Residents of Graceland Avenue, off Umuimo Road, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Aba, Abia State, yesterday beat a 60-yearold man for allegedly defili a 10-year-old girl. It was learnt that the suspect lured the minor to his room, defiled her and warned her not to tell anyone.

 

The man, whose real name could not be ascertained, is popularly known in the area as “Mbaise,” the name of his town in Imo State. He is said to be a security guard in a school in the area, while his family stays in his village in Imo State.

 

A source in the area said sexual abuse of minors was rampant in the area, as most men had got away with such acts in the past. According to sources, the 10-year-old victim, whose mother is late, lives with her father and two younger brothers that are often left in her care every weekend they are not in school.

 

Narrating the incident, a neighbour to both the victim and the accused, who gave her name simply as Madam Doris, said the victim told her initially that she was inside Mbaise’s room, but overstayed.

 

She said: “I saw her come out of the compound. When I asked her, she said Uncle Mbaise sent her on an errand. After a long time, I did not see her.

 

Later when I saw her, I asked her where she had been, she said she was inside Uncle Mbaise’s room. “Then I asked her what she was doing there and if she saw any of her mates there? I was actually not suspecting anything when I made those inquiries.”

