Residents, traders count blessings of Agege Bridge

The commissioning of the 1.6 km-long Agege Bridge has boosted commercial activities and reduced human and vehicular traffic, which hitherto plagued Agege Pen Cinema and its environs.

In his inauguration speech, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, said his administration had no choice but to complete the bridge, in tandem with its T.H.E.M.E agenda and the bridge’s strategic importance, among other things, to ease gridlocks and improve economic activities in Agege and adjoining communities. This manifested in great succour to residents and motorists/pedestrians who daily passed through the Pen Cinema area, as they connected other parts of the state; like Ikeja, Oshodi, Alimosho, Ojodu and Agbado now expressing appreciation for the governor’s commitment to their welfare.

Traffic time is reduced by about 80 per cent. For instance, Iju to Ikeja Airport, via Agege, which took a minimum of 2 to 3 hours before the construction of the bridge, now takes around 30-35 to complete. Residential and commercial property owners are also reaping from the massive human migration to Agege and environs, in terms of return on investment.

The bridge, a dual carriage flyover of 2 lanes of 3.65 metres width in each direction, with ramps leading through the old Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway toward Abule Egba, signalised traffic systems, walkways and the construction of five other adjoining streets, has helped boost commerce in the area.

Some of the traders expressed happiness at the improvement and praised the state government for boosting their lives. One of them, Chinedu Azuatalam, an electronics trader, says the completion of the bridge has transformed his business as his shop, hitherto hidden as shanties erected by hoodlums blocked access and view of his shop were also cleared and customers can now see his wares even from afar.

“Sales are moving better now, unlike before when omo Onile’s (land grabbers) built shacks to block access to our shop. As you can see, my shop is now visible even from the bridge, it was not like this before. “I used to pay somebody to stand by the roadside to help me call customers” Mrs Fatimoh Busari, a textile dealer around Sumonu, an adjoining street, says the quality of human traffic has also improved.

“People who hitherto dreaded this area due to the suffocating traffic jams now feel convenient to come here and buy goods. “The government has solved our problems now. Many people never knew we sell at ‘Lagos prices’ because of what this place looked like before the construction of the bridges.” Kazeem Balogun, a commercial driver of over 10 years said plying the Agege – Agbado route was hellish before the construction of the bridge.

A trip to and fro Iju, which now takes 30 minutes, took used to take us two hours and sometimes more. “The traffic at Agege neck of the journey has disappeared.”

