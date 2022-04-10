Residents: Why killings persist in N’West, Central

Residents of Kaduna, Niger and Katsina States have given different reasons why the killings and abductions across the states have continued. In different interviews with our correspondents, they adduced different reasons, ranging from lack of synergy among the state governments to the vast land mass in Niger State, which they believe aids criminals in carrying out their nefarious activities.

According to the Kaduna State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, the government has shown that it is weak in tackling the insecurity and as such, the bandits are having a field day.

“As a leader, I can tell you that every day, I receive reports of killings and kidnapping. Sadly, any kidnap that has four to five people, one will be killed. So, it is really bad. In the past, it was kidnapping for money.

Now, they are killing people.” On why the situation had persisted, he explained: “Activities of the bandits are not like two people engaging in fights in which you can mediate, and tell them to stop. The situation now is that of criminal gangs, tormenting citizens and the only language they would have understood is that of fire power but unfortunately, the power is weak.

“Shiekh Gumi said he would negotiate with them but then, what kind of negotiation? There were claims that even schools were opened for them but the issue is that this criminality is not because there is no school; it is because they are making a great deal of fortune from the kidnapping. If we start giving a serious matter, this kind of name, we make it look like it is not serious.

There are people in my village who have not been to school but they have not carried gun and killed people.” Also speaking on the killings in the state, Mr. Stephen Yohanna, who resides in the Ungwan Romi area of Kaduna South, said the soldiers need to intensify their efforts in tackling the bandits.

“The soldiers are trying their best but they need to do more. Many at times, these bandits just run into the bush and hide. “But if the soldiers follow them into the bush, they will eliminate them and stop all these atrocities they are committing.” Niger land mass an albatross

The large land mass of Niger State has been adduced as one of the reasons the wanton killings, kidnapping and abduction for ransom by gunmen have remained unabated.

Some residents of the state, endowed with about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass and vast arable land, said this has become an albatross as criminals now use the many forests, streams and creeks as their hideouts. In addition, Boko Haram has allegedly combined with the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to operate openly in Borgu and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state.

Armed bandits are also using the state’s forests as their base for kidnapping, terrorizing residents and causing unrest. Ibrahim Allawa said that the gunmen are taking advantage of the vast land, surrounding mountains and forests. Niger State shares boundaries with about seven states and has an international border. Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Emmanuel Umar, hinged the increasing activities of bandits being witnessed in the state as a result of their being dislodged from Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states.

He said: “The challenge we have is that the state is so vast. Niger State shares boundaries with about seven states – Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Kebbi, and the FCT and it also has an international border with Benin Republic from Borgu Local Government Area. When these criminals are dislodged, they easily run into Niger State.

“But, holistically, the government is doing its best to mitigate all these security challenges. The media too has a role to play in this. We must stand together to resist this menace, this wickedness.

“These criminals really want to change our way of life and we must resist it. This war is for us all and unless we collaborate to fight it, we all will be consumed.” However, a citizen, Bello Kokki, urged the state government to borrow a leaf from Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, if it was ready to succeed in tackling and defeating bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

He urged the state government to provide Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), to the Police, Army personnel, Civil Defence Corps, among others.

“It is not about running to the Federal Government. Once all these things are made available to the police, the soldiers and others, tactical men will be ready to move into the camps of the bandits to tackle the situation. Without providing these things, security personnel will be demoralized and will not be ready to risk their lives, as you can’t face the bandits on Hilux vehicles”.

Dauda Kuta buttressed Kokki’s submission saying, “the state government can engage the Air force to do air surveillance with Aerial Drones to identify their camps and then move in and bombard them.

They (state government) will just be scratching the problem on the surface without getting to the root of it”. In his reaction, the state People Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Tanko Beji, called on the State government to redesign the security architecture and come up with new ways of tackling the situation. He said. “The situation is very bad.

Everybody is living under intense tension. Nowhere is safe. Niger State is virtually taken over. You cannot sleep with your two eyes closed. This is not a partisan thing. It’s a national calamity.

Everybody is worried because nobody is safe again. It is a very serious problem” In Katsina State, security operatives look away while the terrorists have a field day. This was brought home recently when the bandits came in their hundreds to attack Daddara village, Jibia Local Government Area.

They killed the villagers and rustled their animals and robbed them of their money and other belongings. They stayed for hours playing music and dancing as no security made a whimper, let alone repelling the attack. This was despite the fact that Daddara is not far from Katsina, the state capital.

This only emboldened them as they came attacked Mahuta and Yar Mallamai Villages in Dandume LGA, killed another eight and rustled their animals as well as abducted many others. Similarly, the bandits on the same Wednesday attacked Magamar Jibia a border town with Niger Republic, killed the Divisional Police Officer, a soldier and the abducted wife of a wealthy individual in the town.

Villages under Jibia Local Government Area had been under bandits attack almost on a daily basis. In fact, many villages are now deserted by the inhabitants. For example, Mazanya village is now empty with no one on sight in the village, due to incessant bandits’ attacks. In a Telephone interview, one Alhaji Saminu Mazanya said: “Look at our village Mazanya, with over 5,000 households.

Nobody lives there anymore. How do you expect us to believe that there is a government in Katsina State. “We have all deserted our village. We have been thrown into confusion and been made refugees in our own country.”

The story is the same in all the nine front line local governments bedeviled by banditry activities: people rendered homeless, women turned into widows, animals rustled, houses burnt, people kidnapped. Mohammed Abdullahi of Ruwan Godiya village, Bakori Local Government Area, who relocated to Katsina recently, said about 40 people were kidnapped in the village.

He said: “How will anybody from our area believe there is anything called government in Nigeria when almost on a daily basis, our people are being killed, kidnapped. Our farm produce harvested are burnt and yet, the government cannot protect us from these hoodlums that have turned our towns and villages into war zones? “I am telling you we don’t know and feel the presence of anything called government in Nigeria,” he said, bursting into tears.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...