Resign now, Afenifere tells Buhari

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere yesterday insisted that, President Muhammadu Buhari must resign now, before “he plunges the country into a crisis the end of which nobody can foretell”. The leader of the group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo who disclosed this at the general meeting of the group, said Buhari should not conduct the 2023 election unless the country is restructured.

“We urge Buhari to bury the idea of holding election before returning to federalism by restructuring the country now. There must be a country before elections are held, it would be patriotic of him to heed this advice, if Gen Buhari is sincere about keeping the country together he must restructure the country now this is the only answer to halt the disintegration of the country.

To save Nigeria, restructure the country now.” The meeting which was held at the Ijebu-Ogbo, Ogun state country home of Adebanjo was attended by delegates of the Afenifere group from across the country. Adebanjo was at the meeting unveiled as the new leader of the group after a caucus meeting and a general assembly. The meeting was attended by former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Femi Okunronmu and Ex-governor of Kwara state, C.O Adebayo. Arising from the caucus meeting of the group and addressing the general assembly of members, Adebanjo declared that, Buhari has failed woefully and has no clue to the problems facing the country. Adebanjo who was flanked by the Deputy leader, Oba Olaitan Alaago and the General Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseni, stressed that, the group is not clamouring for secession, but true Federalism through the restructuring of the country.

He maintained that, it was mischievous for the Presidency to accuse advocates ofrestructuringassecessionistandseparatists. The group also faulted the 1999 constitution describing it as a fraud imposed on Nigeria by the Military, saying “The present constitution which is the cause of instability in the country is imposed on us by the military dominated by Northern Muslims after the coup of 1966. Adebanjo said, the failure of the leaders to adhere to the principles of the founding fathers of Nigeria has been the cause of the instability that has plagued our country since independence. He said “I assert Gen. Buhari has failed woefully, he has no clue to the problems facing Nigeria. He should go now before he plunged the country into a crisis the end of which nobody can foretell.

“Our resolve for the restructure of the country back to federalism is unshakeable. We assert we are no secessionist. It is those who oppose restructuring that are enemies of a United Nigeria. That all opponents of restructuring give impetus to secessionists. “The clamour for the return of the country to federalism is born out of the obnoxious provision in the constitution which has made economic and political progress impossible and this has been the main cause of instability in the country. “We do not believe in the National Assembly which is a product of this fraudulent constitution to amend the constitution, it is immoral and illogical for a product of fraud to amend the fraud. “As a cover up for his misdeeds Gen. Buhari has resorted to silence the opposition by raising the false alarm that former military officers and prominent leaders of ethnic organization and some Emirs are planning a meeting to pass a vote of no confidence in him. You will wonder even if that allegation is true when is it illegal or unconstitutional in a democracy for citizens to associate. Freedom of association is embedded in our constitution.”

