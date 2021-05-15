News

Resign now, Afenifere tells Buhari

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere yesterday insisted that, President Muhammadu Buhari must resign now, before “he plunges the country into a crisis the end of which nobody can foretell”. The leader of the group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo who disclosed this at the general meeting of the group, said Buhari should not conduct the 2023 election unless the country is restructured.

“We urge Buhari to bury the idea of holding election before returning to federalism by restructuring the country now. There must be a country before elections are held, it would be patriotic of him to heed this advice, if Gen Buhari is sincere about keeping the country together he must restructure the country now this is the only answer to halt the disintegration of the country.

To save Nigeria, restructure the country now.” The meeting which was held at the Ijebu-Ogbo, Ogun state country home of Adebanjo was attended by delegates of the Afenifere group from across the country. Adebanjo was at the meeting unveiled as the new leader of the group after a caucus meeting and a general assembly. The meeting was attended by former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Femi Okunronmu and Ex-governor of Kwara state, C.O Adebayo. Arising from the caucus meeting of the group and addressing the general assembly of members, Adebanjo declared that, Buhari has failed woefully and has no clue to the problems facing the country. Adebanjo who was flanked by the Deputy leader, Oba Olaitan Alaago and the General Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseni, stressed that, the group is not clamouring for secession, but true Federalism through the restructuring of the country.

He maintained that, it was mischievous for the Presidency to accuse advocates ofrestructuringassecessionistandseparatists. The group also faulted the 1999 constitution describing it as a fraud imposed on Nigeria by the Military, saying “The present constitution which is the cause of instability in the country is imposed on us by the military dominated by Northern Muslims after the coup of 1966. Adebanjo said, the failure of the leaders to adhere to the principles of the founding fathers of Nigeria has been the cause of the instability that has plagued our country since independence. He said “I assert Gen. Buhari has failed woefully, he has no clue to the problems facing Nigeria. He should go now before he plunged the country into a crisis the end of which nobody can foretell.

“Our resolve for the restructure of the country back to federalism is unshakeable. We assert we are no secessionist. It is those who oppose restructuring that are enemies of a United Nigeria. That all opponents of restructuring give impetus to secessionists. “The clamour for the return of the country to federalism is born out of the obnoxious provision in the constitution which has made economic and political progress impossible and this has been the main cause of instability in the country. “We do not believe in the National Assembly which is a product of this fraudulent constitution to amend the constitution, it is immoral and illogical for a product of fraud to amend the fraud. “As a cover up for his misdeeds Gen. Buhari has resorted to silence the opposition by raising the false alarm that former military officers and prominent leaders of ethnic organization and some Emirs are planning a meeting to pass a vote of no confidence in him. You will wonder even if that allegation is true when is it illegal or unconstitutional in a democracy for citizens to associate. Freedom of association is embedded in our constitution.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NANS urges FG to declare abductors of students terrorists

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

…Calls for national security summit   The National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to  tag bandits perpetrating the abduction of school children in the Northern parts of the country “terrorists”.   This is coming as the unfortunate incident is waxing stronger in the area. NANS posited that the abduction […]
News

God and Edo People Will Make Ize-Iyamu Governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  It is evident that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still mystified by the hands of God in the current political trajectory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and is therefore struggling to conflate issues in the September 19 governorship election.   The […]
News

High rate of insecurity in Nigeria, a sign of war –Gani Adams

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The current spate of insecurity that has devastated most parts of Northern Nigeria and has extended to other parts of the country has been described as a sign of war. Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who stated this at a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, noted that for the Nigerian government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica