Resign now, Akeredolu tells his Deputy, Ajayi

…taunts PDP, says ‘Ondo is not Edo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who won his re-election bid last Saturday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on his incumbent Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, to resign if he has any honour left in him. He had earlier received his certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Agboola had challenged his boss at the governorship polls on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP and came a distant third after Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor also taunted the opposition PDP by saying that ‘Ondo is not Edo’, a campaign slogan indicating that the success recorded by the PDP in Edo where it defeated the APC could not be replicated in his state. Akeredolu spoke with State House Correspondents after he presented his certificate of return to President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by governors of Lagos, Kebbi, Ekiti Jigawa and Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa. He said even if Ajayi refused to resign, his days were numbered as a new administration will soon be sworn in. He also added that if Ajayi was contrite, he would be ready to receive him with open arms.

He said: “I am sure as journalists, all of you would have watched that film, ‘Living with an Enemy’. There is a way you will live with your enemy and there is no problem. I have known that we have drubbed him sufficiently well, he will probably be able to come back and at least, apologize for his sins. If he is contrite, there is no problem. God has given us victory. Who am I to harbour enmity against anybody. It is not necessary.

