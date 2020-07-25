Resign now, PDP tells Buhari

APC: It’s silly call

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is on ventilator gasping for air under the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government. The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this is not safe under him. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said at a press conference that Nigeria is in a free fall, as corruption and insecurity reign supreme. Secondus said: “No effort is being made from any angle to halt the on-going free fall being witnessed in all fronts in the country.

“Nigerians have become helpless and have come to accept and live like citizens of nations without leaders and with no direction.” According to him, nothing establishes the fact that there is no governance in Nigeria more than the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

He expressed regret that the presidency’s immediate reaction when the Senate called for a sack of service chiefs due to growing insecurity in the country, showed the level of confusion in the system. The PDP National Chairman stated that the legislators made the call, at least to show the people they represent that they are sensitive to their plights.

“Not even during the three-year brutal civil war did we witness as much as over 300 soldiers absconding their duties and pouring abuses on their commander. “Only poor leadership from the military and the polity can drag down morale of soldiers to such pitiable level. “What the Nigerian Senate did on Tuesday when it asked the service chiefs to resign was to show to the world that there is no executive arm of government in place.” He told Nigerians that APC leaders are scrambling for what they could get from Nigerian state before the country finally collapses.

Secondus added: “It has now become a bazar with no pretense about it, with all critical agencies of government including the anti-graft body themselves grossly engulfed in it. “The free for all corruption going on all over the place leaves us with the impression that the country is dying.” He noted that rather than confront the exposed corruption cases, the government was deliberately trying to play it down with a view to protecting their members. According to him, rather than bring to the fore the alleged fraud in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the presidency decided to take the investigation, including the interrogation of suspects, behind camera in Aso Rock. “We are aware that after the massive fraud exposition involving critical members of the administration, subtle moves are on behind the scene to free culprits and save the face of the government at the expense of the nation. “This has been the case since this administration came in 2015, disguising itself as an anti- corruption regime while in reality looting the country dry. “After their double speak on fuel subsidy and prizing, they have recorded the highest amount of subsidy in the petroleum sector while running the show in utmost secrecy with the president presiding as both the president and the Petroleum Minister.” Meanwhile, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, said: “The recent and unintelligible rant by the PDP is not unconnected with the impending mass defections set to hit the failed opposition party.

Reacting to the call by PDP for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, APC said, “the PDP calls for the resignation of the President. How silly! Nobody expects the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their inglorious past and antecedents. We only reiterate that the PDP stays quiet while the President Buhari administration clears the rot they foisted on the country. “Nigeria deserves a vibrant, purposeful and credible opposition not the laughing stock we have been subjected to in the name of the opposition PDP. It is well within the rights of PDP members to abandon a rudderless and sinking ship for the progressive fold. Going by the popular axiom: Why fly like a hen when you can soar like an Eagle?. “As we work collectively to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams, we will no doubt encounter challenges along the way. But one thing is sure. Under the focused and sincere leadership of President Buhari, we are already delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption and improving the economy and livelihoods.”

