Sports

Resign, Sports Editors tell NFF Board members

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Guild of Sports Editors, the umbrella body of managers of sports in the country’s major media organisations, has advised members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to resign from their positions honourably and give the game chance to breathe.

Speaking on the backdrop of the country’s senior national football team, Super Eagles, failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup, the editors said the board members would be doing the nation great injustice if they continued to misdirect Nigerian football after last Tuesday’s misadventure.

In a statement signed by the Guild’s Vice President, Adekunle Salami, the editors described the decision to sack members of Super Eagles’ technical crew as diversionary, adding that Nigerian football needed a clean break from the malaise of the last eight years.

“Nigerian football is bigger than any individual and should not be tied to the fortunes of anybody.

“The leadership of the current NFF has ridden on the back of Nigerian football to get to top positions in world football governing body, FIFA, to the detriment of the game.

“Nigerian football now needs total overhaul, from the lowest league to the national team and that can only happen when patriotic individuals, not self-seekers, are given opportunity to manage the game.

“We call on the National Assembly, Federal Government, and especially, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, to begin the process of cleansing the football house.

“Tuesday’s failure is a one of the results of poor decision making, dishonest deployment of men and materials, as well as avarice that have eaten deep into the fabrics of the NFF.

“We ask, therefore, that every executive member of the federation should resign honourably.

“All the back room staff, including Super Eagles secretary, team manager and protocol officer, among other officers, who have spent more than 10 years in office, must be redeployed to allow for fresh ideas.”

The editors accused the current leadership of the NFF of killing Nigeria’s football, saying many of the board members use their respective position to fulfil personal interests. The Guild also recalls that the Algeria Football Federation (AFF) President Sharafeddine Emara resigned after his country failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup following the 2-1 defeat suffered against Cameroon at home last week.

“It is unfortunate that the NFF has killed the local league to such an extent that no player from the domestic game is deemed capable of playing for the Super Eagles.

“The junior national teams, which, hitherto, was a nursery for the Super Eagles, no longer produces quality youngsters because of the corruption that has killed the age grade teams.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Benin agog as Jome Tennis meet serves off

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

    Benin-City, the capital of Edo State is set to start receiving tennis players from all over Nigeria as the maiden edition of the Jome National Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off this week. The senior open championship, sanctioned by the Nigeria Tennis Federation, is an official ranking tournament as all the top ranked […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe strikes as PSG beat Brest to go top

Posted on Author Reporter

  France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe netted with a superb header to help Paris St Germain to a 4-2 win at Brest on Friday which lifted them to the top of Ligue 1 with a maximum nine points from three games. PSG again showed scoring prowess as they have now netted 10 goals in […]
Sports

Guardiola tests positive for Covid in major Man City outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus, with 21 players and staff now isolating for Covid-related reasons, the club said on Thursday. “The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica