RESIGNATION CONTROVERSY: Only Buhari can decide Malami, Ngige, others’ fate –Muhammed

…AGF, Tallen attend FEC meeting

…Council observes a minute’s silence in honour of ex-minister, Ige

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed insists only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide the fate of the ministers who made a U-turn after reportedly resigning their appointments to run for political offices in 2023. Buhari last week held a valedictory session for 10 ministers after they declared interest in contesting the various positions.

They were the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Paulen Tallen; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige. Others were the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura and Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Uche Ogah. But Ngige and Sylva, who expressed their interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election; Malami, who targeted to succeed Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and Tallen out to contest a senatorial seat in Plateau State, stepped down their ambitions.

However, Malami and Tallen attended Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa amid the controversy surrounding their resignation from the Buhari government. While Malami was physically present Tallen attended virtually. Mohammed, who attended the FEC meeting yesterday, told reporters that he would clarify from Buhari whether or not Malami, Tallen and Ngige had been reabsorbed into the cabinet. He said: “I think you need to give me more time so that I can tell you exactly what the situation is. Right now, I need to cross-check. I need to confirm again from Mr President what the situation is.

I think you see the final decision on who is going, who’s coming back? Who’s not going lies with the President.” It was learnt that Ngige, who was not part of the meeting, is representing the country at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) 5th Global Conference on the elimination of child labour in South Africa. Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute’s silence was held in honour of ex-Minister of Communications, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha; Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF) Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser Babagana Munguno attended the meeting. Among other ministers in attendance were Abubakar Aliyu (Power); Mohammed Bello (FCT); Hadi Sirika (Aviation); Isa Pantami (Communication and Digital Economy); Mohammed Abdullahi (Environment); Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning); Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), and Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs).

 

News Top Stories

Consensus on structure of Nigeria critical for development –Anyim

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A front line presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim has insisted that Nigerians have to build a consensus on the structure of the country for the nation to move forward. Anyim stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan when he met with PDP delegates to the forthcoming National […]
News

Källström launches ‘Clean Air for Africa’ initiative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Volvo Construction Equipment Diagnostic Engineer, Dr. Elisabeth Källström, has launched a new initiative, ‘Clean Air for Africa,’ that targets huge emission drop in the continent as a way of combating the effects of a warming planet as well as saving the lives of many of her people.   With the new initiative, Källström was […]
Editorial Top Stories

Poor delivery of a brilliant concept

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In all spheres of human endeavours, no one can draw a flawless list based of evaluation of a group of people over a period of time. In politics, sports, business or any other area, the situation is the same. However, we are aware there could be biases and favouritism by those in charge of drawing […]

