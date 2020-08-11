Resignation spree rocks MRS as MD, director leave same day

The Managing Director of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Mrs Priscilla Thorpe-Monclus, and Director, Mr Christopher Okorie, have resigned their appointments with the company, effective August 5, 2020.

The oil marketing giant, which confirmed the resignation of Thorpe-Monclus with effect from August 5, 2020, said that it had subsequently appointed Mr Marco Storari as the Managing Director in an acting capacity. The oil firm also announced the resignation of Mr Christopher Okorie, one of its directors, also with effect from August 5, 2020.

The disclosure was made in a notification by the oil marketing giant, which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 7, 2020, and signed by the Company Secretary, O.M. Jafojo.

The statement from MRS Oil Nigeria Plc reads: “At the board meeting of August 5, 2020, the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, considered and approved the resignation of Mrs Priscilla Thorpe-Monclus as Managing Director and Director of the Company, and the resignation of Mr Christopher Okorie as Director of the Company, effective August 5, 2020. “The board of directors also considered and approved the appointment of Mr Marco Storari as Director and Managing Director (acting) of the company.’’

According to the statement, Thorpe-Monclus, during her tenure as the managing director, showed great commitment and dedication in her drive for the new MRS Brand, which resulted in the unveiling of three new retail outlets in Lagos, one in Owerri, two in Kano and two new outlets in Abuja. It also resulted in an overall business turnaround for the oil company.

The board commended the efforts of Mrs Thorpe-Monclus and Mr Okorie to the growth of the company and wished them the best in their future endeavours. Storari, on the other hand, is a seasoned leader with more than three decades’ experience in the management, shipping, trading and terminal operations in the industry.

He has held various high-level positions where he recorded business successes in companies in Italy, Monaco and Nigeria. He was, until his appointment as acting managing directors, the Group Executive Director, Storage and Terminal for MRS Holdings Limited. He has been a driving force in the transformation of the MRS Group over the last 10 years.

The Board of Directors of MRS has expressed its confidence in the ability of Storari to bring to bear his wealth of experience in the industry, to improve business efficiency. MRS Oil Nigeria Plc is a fully integrated and efficient downstream player, with leading positions in the Nigerian Oil Industry. The oil firm, with its head office in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, previously traded under the name Texaco Nigeria Plc. It has three business units namely sale of petroleum products at retail outlets, sale of aviation fuel, and blending of lubricants

Like this: Like Loading...