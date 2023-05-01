Resist Anti-Democratic Forces, PDP Tells Nigerian Workers

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerian workers to resist anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the country.

The party in a statement issued to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty, and patriotism in serving the country despite the suffocating and policy summersaults of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last eight years.

Speaking through the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the party said, “The deliberate suppression of the rights, wellbeing, and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity, and callousness of the APC administration which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.”

The party alleged the subversion of the people’s will in the February 25, 2023, presidential election, which it said, was characterized by multiple violations, manipulations, and alteration of genuine election results.

It urged Nigerian workers to use their strength and position to protect and defend Nigeria’s constitutional democracy from political manipulators, who, it stated, are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.

PDP pledged to continue to recognise “the devotion of Nigerian workers as real drivers of our national life, particularly in voting en-masse for our party and its candidate Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 presidential election.”

The party assured that it will not relent in its effort to retrieve the mandate at the tribunal “so that our nation can have a breath of fresh air which has eluded her in the last eight years.”

PDP expressed the hope that the judiciary would right the wrong so that Nigeria can return to the path of peace, political stability, and economic prosperity.