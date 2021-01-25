Resolution Fund: Act bars non-compliant banks from paying dividends

Commercial banks and other lenders that fail to make their mandatory annual contribution to the Banking Sector Resolution Fund, in line with provisions of the new Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, will not be allowed to pay dividends, findings by New Telegraph show.

The gazetted copy of the Act, posted on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s website at the weekend, states that the apex bank will determine the date that the Resolution Fund will commence, adding that with effect from the commencement date of the Resolution Fund, commercial banks and other lenders will pay annually 10 basis points of their total assets into the Fund.

Specifically, the law states that: “A bank, specialized bank or other financial institution, that is in default of the payment of the levy… is prohibited from paying dividends or similar distribution to its shareholders, and from paying any bonus to its directors or employees, while such payment default continues.”

Under the new law, CBN and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will contribute N10 billion and N4 billion respectively for the takeoff of the Resolution Fund, which is aimed at supporting failing or distressed lenders.

As the law put it: “On the commencement date of the Resolution Fund and on the first business day in each calendar year, thereafter, the Bank (CBN) shall pay into the Resolution Fund, the sum of N10,000,000,000 or such amount as the Board of the Bank may determine.” Similarly, for NDIC, the law states that: “At the commencement date, and thereafter on the first business day in each calendar year following the commencement date, the Corporation shall pay into the Resolution Fund the sum of N4,000,000,000 or such amount as the Board of the Bank may determine.”

Analysts note that CBN, on January 1, 2011, signed an agreement with lenders to establish the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) sinking fund to help the industry recover from the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The agreement required CBN to contribute N50 billion and the lenders an equivalent of 0.3 per cent of their total assets as at the date of their audited financial statements, annually for 10 years.

However, the contribuoption, a non-refundable levy on all banks in Nigeria, was increased to 0.5 per cent in 2013.

According to some estimates, the country’s largest lenders had collectively incurred N207.04 billion in AMCON charges as at September 2020, which represents a 17.91 per cent increase from 2019’s N175.59 billion.

The BOFIA 2020, which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in November last year, is in response to developments in the financial sector over the past 20 years. The new law grants more powers to CBN in managing any crisis.

For instance, it allows the regulator to step in where a lender is unable to meet its obligation or becomes insolvent (CBN can transfer the assets of a failed lender to new purchasers).

It also empowers government to establish Special Tribunals for the enforcement and recovery of eligible loans (from N25 million and above

