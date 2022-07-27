Resolve ASUU strike now or risk total shutdown

Save education in Nigeria –Ganduje

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has warned Federal Government against further delay in resolving the lingering Academic University Union (ASUU) strike to avoid the collapse of education.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano on Tuesday protested against the continued closure of public universities following the strike by lecturers on February 14.

ASUU asked its members to down tools after the Federal Government failed to honour its agreement with them. Receiving the protesters at the Government House, Ganduje promised them that the Federal Government would resolve the issue.

The governor, who lamented said the strike, said the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) would prevail on the Federal Government to resolve the crisis to save the education system from total collapse. He said: “Government owes it a responsibility to see to the end of the lingering strike so that Nigerian education will remain intact while having a brighter future for youths.

“The Nigeria Governor’s Forum is working seriously to resolve the situation so that the universities will be reopened to allow students to continue their studies.”

Kwara NLC, affiliates protest in Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in compliance with the directive of its national body staged a rally in Ilorin on Tuesday to press home the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on universities’ revitalisation, among others.

The striking Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and other unions participated in the protest.

The placard-carrying protesters submitted a petition to Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq at Government House. Speaking with journalists at the NLC secretariat, the NLC Chairman, Comrade Aliyu Isa- Ore, said the rally was organised in solidarity with ASUU to enable the Federal Government to honour its agreement with the union.

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) ASUU Chairman Prof. Moyosore Ajao and the Chairman of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Comrade Awolola Femi Paul, commended the NLC for supporting their cause.

Govt working hard to end strike –Kebbi gov

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu insists the government is “working hard” to end the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike. He said this when the Nige ria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday protested in solidarity with ASUU following the ongoing strike by public university lecturers.

Delivery the letter to the governor at Government House, the NLC Chairman Haliru Alhassan told the government resolve its crisis with ASUU to end the strike.

Bagudu said: “The issue is how can we tackle our education system.” He appealed to the union leadership to inform their members that the government would resolve the issue.

Plateau NLC, ASUU, students defy ban on procession, protest

The Plateau State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and others on Tuesday in Jos ignored the state government’s ban on group procession to protest in solidarity with ASUU following the ongoing strike by public university lecturers.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication Dan Manjang in a statement on Monday warned against the protest, saying it would be in contravention of the existing ban. He said: “Government thereby advises that such a decision if contemplated by the state chapter of the NLC be rescinded in the interest of peace and security of Plateau.”

But the protesters, including students, stormed the Jos Secretariat Junction flyover and later the House of Assembly to stage a rally.

However, police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers were deployed to protect critical infrastructure. The NLC Chairman Eugene Manji presented their request for intervention to the Speaker of the House of Assembly Yakubu Sanda, decrying the strike.

NLC, TUC, ASUU protest rock Ondo

Social and commercial activities were temporarily disrupted in the major streets of Akure as organised labour protested against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday.

During the protests, vehicular movement was on disrupted by the protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in solidarity with ASUU.

The protest took off from the Adegbemile Cultural Centre and ended at the Governor’s Office

The Ondo State NLC Chairman Sunday Adeleye said the essence of the protest was to let the Federal Government know that the education system is in comatose and that the ASUU strike is taking too long. Federal University of TechnologyAkure FUTA ASUU Chairman Prof Yinka Awopetu called on the Federal Government to wake to its responsibilities in making the systems work.

Nasarawa NLC slams FG

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday joined the nationwide protest called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions such as ‘FG, end ASUU strike now’, ‘Enough is Enough, ‘Pay ASUU’, and ‘FG, don’t kill universities’.

Speaking during the procession, which began from Total Filling Station along Jos road and terminated at Government House, the NLC Chairman Yusuf Iya said the prolonged strike had impacted negatively on the education sector.

He lamented that the Federal Government failed to honour agreement with ASUU. Iya appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to table their position on the matter before the Nigeria Governor’s Forum that the government should meet the demands of ASUU and paythem immediately.

Sule applauded the union for the peaceful protest.

Imo workers storm Govt House

Scores of Imo workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday stormed the Imo State Government House Owerri in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The workers want the Federal Government to speedily address the demands of ASUU, resolve the crisis and bring students back to school. Addressing the protesters, Governor Hope Uzodinma, who was riding with former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, said: “The Federal Government can’t do anything to antagonise the interest of students.

The Federal Government is not insensitive to the plight of ASUU. I call on you to also urge ASUU to look beyond its demands and consider the poor students languishing at home. ASUU Chairman, Rev. Philip Nwansi, who addressed the governor, told the Federal Government to honour the agreement signed since 2019 with the union. Nwansi said: “We are here to demand the implementation of the agreement signed in 2019.”

Oyo NLC, TUC threaten to shut down economic activities

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday protested on the major streets of Ibadan against the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

OYO State NLC Chairman Kayode Martins and his TUC counterpart Emmanuel Ogundiran vowed that the economy would be shut down if the Federal Government failed to meet the demands of the striking lecturers.

The protest which took off from the NLC American Quarters, Yidi at Agodi Gate, moved to the UCH area of Queen Elizabeth Road, onward to Total Garden before it terminated at the Agodi Government Secretariat.

The protesters were guarded by security officials to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protest. Ogundiran urged the government to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis to save the future of Nigerian students.

We want the ASUU strike to end now, Osun workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Osun State chapter and other unions on Tuesday protested against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and students took part in the protest.

Armed with placards and banners with various inscriptions such as “Our Children deserve better life”, “Enough is Enough”, “Reopen our Universities Now”, and “Accede to the requests of university workers”, the protesters demanded an end to the strike.

Speaking at the House of Assembly, the NLC Chairman, Comrade Jacob Adekomi, said there was a need for the immediate reopening of the universities. Represented by his deputy, Comrade Gbadebo Awotayo, Adekomi, lamented the strike. He said: “Since February 14, public universities have been shut down.

The Nigerian government has not done anything tangible to open the universities. They would have opened them if they are critical stakeholders but because they have their children attending school abroad, they forgot that the right to education is common man’s right.

Speaker Timothy Owoeye said it was obvious that the accumulated strikes have contributed to the present situation in Nigeria.

Organised labour grounds Edo

The protest by Organized labour in solidarity with the ASUU strike yesterday caused gridlock in the various parts of Benin City, with heavy security, especially at the main campus of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

As early as 7 am, police took over the gates of the two campuses of UNIBEN as labour union and civil society leaders gathered at the museum ground at Ring Road. The group then moved to Government House which resulted in gridlock along adjoining streets across the city.

The acting NLC Chairman Odion Olaye said: “We are here in solidarity with our affiliate unions in our universities as directed by the national leadership of NLC through the emergency NEC (National Executive Committee) meeting we held on June 30.

“We believe there is a need for the federal government to take action on this which is the reason for this letter from the national president to be submitted to the governor, Godwin Neghoghase Obaseki.” Receiving the protesters, Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, lamented the inability of the Federal Government to resolve the five months old strike.

45 unions protest in Kaduna

University students in Kaduna State on Tuesday joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in a solidarity protest against the Federal Government over the continued strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Over 45 affiliate unions of the NLC, including student unions, joined the peaceful protest in Kaduna.

The protest led by the NLC Chairman Ayuba Sulieman moved to the House of Assembly chanting solidarity songs before tabling their grievances in a two-paged document to Deputy Speaker Isaac Auta Zankai The NLC Chairman, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman, said the protest is the only language that government understands.

“This is a serious business, we want our children back to school because we are not financially buoyant to send our own children abroad for study,” he said.

Ekiti NLC barricades roads, protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State on Tuesday embarked on a solidarity protest against the Federal Government over the continued strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The development caused gridlock in the major areas of Ado-Ekiti after the protesters barricaded the major roads. Students also joined the protest as they all alleged: “nonchallant attitude and insensitivity of Federal Government to the plight of the lecturers”.

Motorists and commuters were stranded for hours as economic activities paralyzed during the protest. The road was blocked and there was no representative of government that showed up at the House of Assembly to receive or address the protesters

The workers described the action of government as “disrespectful”. The NLC Chairman Kolapo Olatunde said: “We solicit the support and intervention of the state government in the matter of the dispute between the Federal Government and the unions in the tertiary education subsector.”

ASUU: NLC, NANS protest grounds commercial activities in Ogun

The protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ogun State in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) on Tuesday grounded commercial activities in Abeokuta.

They vowed to shut down the country if the Federal Government failed to resolve all the issues surrounding the ongoing strike by public university lecturers.

The NLC Chairman Emmanuel Bankole told journalists that the government had not adequately funded public universities. He also accused the Federal Government of a systematic attempt to destroy university education.

Bayelsa NLC appeals to gov

Organised labour in Bayelsa State on Tuesday joined other states in protest to demand an immediate end to the strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protest was led by the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress Bipre John Ndiomu. Ndiomu, who spoke on behalf of organised labour and students, appealed to Governor Douye Diri to talk to the Federal Government to address all the problems in the universities

