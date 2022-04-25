Resolve crisis in varsities, Catholic bishops tell FG, ASUU

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to resolve the lingering crisis that has led to the closure of all public universities in the interest of the students, parents and the country. Ajakaye made the call at the funeral mass held in honour of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adebiyi Daramola. In his homily, the bishop said the fight between two elephants, ASUU and the Federal Government, was causing serious discomfort and suffering and uncertainty among students and parents. The cleric appealed to both sides to resolve the crisis in the interest of the students and the future of the country. He said: “Students, parents and the country are being adversely affected because of the fight between ASUU and FG. Both sides should devise a new way to resolve the crisis and save the country’s university system.
Related Articles
S’East govs, Ohanaeze to IPOB: Your Igbo killings’ allegation, a plot to ignite civil war
The South-East Governors’ Forum and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have dismissed allegations by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike ordered killings of Igbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, describing it as a plot by IPOB to cause another civil war. That was also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EU, UNICEF improve education access for 20,000 children in North East
At least 20,000 children will benefit from classroom and toilet construction/ renovation funded by the European Union (EU) in Borno State. Implemented by UNICEF through state and local partners, 116 newly constructed/ renovated classrooms and 53 latrines have now been handed to the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board. The facilities will support girls’ education, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti pensioners demand N37.8bn unpaid gratuities, pensions
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti State chapter, has asked the state government to pay their gratuities and pensions totalling N37.8 billion. The pensioners also decried the alleged failure by the state government to comply with the review of pensions in conformity with Section 210, Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) stating […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)