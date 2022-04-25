Resolve crisis in varsities, Catholic bishops tell FG, ASUU

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to resolve the lingering crisis that has led to the closure of all public universities in the interest of the students, parents and the country. Ajakaye made the call at the funeral mass held in honour of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adebiyi Daramola. In his homily, the bishop said the fight between two elephants, ASUU and the Federal Government, was causing serious discomfort and suffering and uncertainty among students and parents. The cleric appealed to both sides to resolve the crisis in the interest of the students and the future of the country. He said: “Students, parents and the country are being adversely affected because of the fight between ASUU and FG. Both sides should devise a new way to resolve the crisis and save the country’s university system.

