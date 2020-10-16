News

Resolve IPPIS crisis to avert industrial disharmony, NLC warns

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has called on the Minister of Finance to wade into the crisis surrounding the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Integrated System (IPPIS), in order to avoid industrial disharmony in the public tertiary education sector. This was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, dated 18th August 2020 with reference number NLC/ NS/A.42, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

The letter, which was signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, noted that Congress had hosted a meeting with all affected industrial unions including Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU); Senior Staff Association of Polytechnics (SSANIP), Senior Staff Union of in College of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

The issues raised by the unions were; challenges with payment of salaries, non-remittance of statutory deductions from February to date, non-remittance of nonstatutory deductions, nonpayment of consequential minimum wage adjustment arrears; stoppage of the payment of sabbatical allowance, status of demonstration schools, non-remittance of statutory deduction from the payment of promotion arrears of 2013 – 2017.

Others were non-issuance of pay slip to workers, stoppage of professional allowances earned by technologists through the 2009 agreement, and the failure of the IPPIS System to capture the retirement age of workers in tertiary institutions as 65 years contrary to extant agreements and government circulars to this effect.

