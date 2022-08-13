Resolve varsity strike now, TUC tells FG

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the Federal Government to put an end to the dispute with striking university workers and reopen the institutions which have been shut since February 14, 2022. This came as the TUC criticised the planned privitisation of public healthcare facilities in the country, the deteriorating state of insecurity nationwide as well as the outburst of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for claiming bandits were running a parallel government in his state.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC), National Administrative Council and Central Working Committee (CWC) meetings on Friday in Abuja, TUC President, Festus Osifo noted that the continued closure of universities was becoming an embarrassment to the country’s image. He said; “You will agree with me that where there is a will, there is always a way. Recently, the Nigerian government spent about N1.4 billion to buy vehicles and donate to the Government of Niger. “The kind of profligacy we have in government is too much.

If the government is serious, I can tell you that they will resolve ASUU crisis within 48 hours. “So it is not about the finances. How much do we pay today as far as fuel subsidy is concerned? And how much of that money actually gets to the masses? How much of that money is actually spent on us?” Osifo who lamented that the planned privatization of government-owned hospitals would only worsen the hardship and sufferings the citizens were already going through, adding that TUC x-rayed the poor state of the economy, especially growing expenditure on fuel subsidy, which he said could be curtailed if the country’s porous border was blocked, and could be used to fix the education sector.

On insecurity, he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act decisively and prevent a situation, where terrorists and bandits would become an occupation force, adding that the outburst by the Kaduna State government was a clear indication of the failure of the security network in the entire country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...