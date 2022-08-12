Resolve varsity strike now, TUC tells FG

…criticise planned privatization of public hospitals

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on the Federal Government to put an end to the dispute with striking university workers and re-open the institutions which have been shut down since February 14, 2022.

This came as the TUC criticised the planned privitization of public healthcare facilities in the country, the deteriorating state of insecurity nationwide, as well as the outburst of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for claiming bandits are running a parallel government in his state.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC), National Administrative Council and Central Working Committee (CWC) meetings on Friday in Abuja, TUC President, Festus Osifo, noted that the continued closure of universities was becoming an embarrassment to the country’s image.

He said: “You will agree with me that where there is a will, there is always a way. Recently, the Nigerian government spent about N1.4 billion to buy vehicles and donate to the government of Niger.

“The kind of profligacy we have in government is too much. If government is serious, I can tell you that they will resolve this issue of ASUU within 48 hours.

“So it is not about the finances. How much do we pay today as far as fuel subsidy is concerned? And how much of that money actually gets to the masses? How much of that money is actually spent on us?

“Today, if you see what goes through the budget. If you see the different budget heads. So it is a value that is placed on education. The value that is placed on our university system. That is why we are here today.”

