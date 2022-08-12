News

Resolve varsity strike now, TUC tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…criticise planned privatization of public hospitals

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on the Federal Government to put an end to the dispute with striking university workers and re-open the institutions which have been shut down since February 14, 2022.

This came as the TUC criticised the planned privitization of public healthcare facilities in the country, the deteriorating state of insecurity nationwide, as well as the outburst of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for claiming bandits are running a parallel government in his state.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC), National Administrative Council and Central Working Committee (CWC) meetings on Friday in Abuja, TUC President, Festus Osifo, noted that the continued closure of universities was becoming an embarrassment to the country’s image.

He said: “You will agree with me that where there is a will, there is always a way. Recently, the Nigerian government spent about N1.4 billion to buy vehicles and donate to the government of Niger.

“The kind of profligacy we have in government is too much. If government is serious, I can tell you that they will resolve this issue of ASUU within 48 hours.

“So it is not about the finances. How much do we pay today as far as fuel subsidy is concerned? And how much of that money actually gets to the masses? How much of that money is actually spent on us?

“Today, if you see what goes through the budget. If you see the different budget heads. So it is a value that is placed on education. The value that is placed on our university system. That is why we are here today.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Group seeks exemption of CECPC members from NWC positions

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJ A

network of several youth groups has asked that members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be exempted from contesting the positions of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.   The network of youth groups, known as the APC Young Stakeholders Forum, made their position […]
News

NCC raises the alarm over new malware, TangleBot

Posted on Author Reporter

Samson Akintaro   The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), again, has raised the alarm over a new high-risk, critical and Short Messaging Service-based malware, TangleBot, infecting Android mobile devices. According to the Commission, the malware employs more or less similar tactics as the recently-announced notorious FlutBot SMS Android malware that targets mobile devices. TangleBot equally gains […]
News Top Stories

Supreme Court Verdict: Akeredolu reiterates commitment to Ondo people

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Following the split judgement of the Justices of the Supreme Court on Wednesday where the election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was upheld, the governor has disclosed that he is committed to serving the people of the state. While disclosing that delivering dividends of good governance remains his top priority, Akeredolu said that the verdict of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica