Resolving knotty land allocation issues

As the population of the Federal Capital Territory increases exponentially and new communities spring up rapidly, critical stakeholders are worried about land allocation and administration. CALEB ONWE reports.

In the beginning, Abuja was conceived as a model and designed to compete favourably with other cities of the world. It was programmed that the government, institutions, businesses and citizens would have unfettered access to land to build and develop homes, offices and industries.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has a responsibility to allocate land and administer it in such as as to accelerate infrastructural development of the city. However, stakeholders are worried about the fact that over the years, fraudulent land transactions, racketeering by both private agents and government officials have been persistent.

Successive administrations of the FCT have had to grapple with situations that threatened governance integrity and even national unity due to issues relating to land administration. Minister of the FCT , Mallam Muhammad Bello, shortly after taking charge of the helm of affairs in 2015, suspended all land allocations.

Since then, there has not been massive allocation to the members of the public. At best, land was allocated to a few privileged persons.

The minister explained that his action was motivated by the desire to address some knotty issues on land administration which he met on ground.

These included double allocations, unresolved court cases, pending compensation and revocations said to have been carried out based on public interest.

Inside Abuja gathered that the minister was not happy that previous administrations allocated land beyond its financial capacity to provide commensurate infrastructures.

It was discovered that in spite of the establishment of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) to harmonise land administration, land racketeering and other fraudulent practices remained endemic.

Sometimes, people who claim to have been allocated lands discover to their greatest chagrin that they were not the only owners of the plot. Inside Abuja learnt that some unscrupulous government officials at AGIS could manipulate the system to allocate one plot to many applicants.

Sometimes, some allocations are revoked with claims from the managers of the system that there was a manifest that such allocations were fake in the first place. However, residents have continued to wonder if land allocations can be faked without the connivance of those who control the system.

Another thorny issue which the current minister vowed to address before leaving office, is land allocation by the Area Councils of the FCT. Even with stern warnings from the minister that Area Council Administrators have not right to make valid land allocations, the practice has continued in contravention. However, those who were allocated lands by Area Councils before the ministerial directive to discontinue it, had been given some respite.

ESTABLISHMENT OF AACSTRIS

Inside Abuja learnt that the recently revived Accelerated Area Council and Sectional Titles Re-Issuance Scheme (AACSTRIS) was to urgently regularise Area Council land title owners.

The project was also said to have provided beneficiaries of mass housing schemes and multi dwelling structures in Abuja an opportunity to have their titles regularized, paving way for the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to the allottees.

At a brief ceremony to revive the project, the minister said land title owners across the Area Councils and home owners in the many estates and mass housing schemes in the FCT can now fully benefit from their real estate investments as regularized titles would be issued statutory Rights of Occupancy and subsequently, Certificates of Occupancy which are bankable instruments.

Bello said the project is expected to improve the revenue base of the FCT through the payment of premium, ground rents and other sundry charges which will subsequently be utilized for the provision of needed infrastructure within the territory.

Apparently acknowledging that government officials have been instrumental to the land racketeering bedevilling the administration, the minister admonished staff of the relevant departments to shun acts of corruption that could hinder the implementation of the new project for which the administration had committed enormous resources.

Director of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo, disclosed that AACSTRIS Project has been established to process the over 10,000 pending applications for the regularization of the Area Council land titles from customary to statutory.

