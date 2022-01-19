Resolving unclaimed dividend quagmire via proper identity

Robust identity management will resolve unclaimed dividends and other issues in the nation’s capital market, CHRIS UGWU writes

It is a known fact that some of the factors that led to loss of confidence in the capital market include loss in value of investment, total loss of investment, sharp practices by market operators, lack of transparency in financial disclosures, ineffective regulation, perception that the market is not fair, cumbersome practices on issuance of dividends, bonuses and rights issue, among others. However, there have been various attempts targeted at restoring the confidence of investors in the market, some of which include continuous financial literacy and investor clinics, technology driven management of IPOs, e-dividends and bonuses; biometric capture as part of Know Your Customer, KYC, process to forestall identity theft, online monitoring of individual Central Securities and Clearing System CSCS accounts, among others. A lot of energy has been spent by both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and also the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in building the foundational aspect of the market in terms of transparency, orderliness, fairness, disclosure and, more importantly, enforcing rules and regulations. SEC is currently leading the capital market in implementing the 10-year Master Plan initiatives, which include recapitalisation exercise to strengthen market institutions, dematerialisation of share certificates, which has reached unprecedented level of over 95 per cent with 100 per cent in sight, e-dividend with collaboration from Central Bank of Nigeria and NIBSS and collaboration with the National Assembly towards legislations that will boost Nigeria capital market. These fundamental changes, according to analysts, are the needed tonic that will bring growth and development in the market through the master plan. This is why the issue of identity management, which has been a problem, not just in the capital market, but in many sectors of the economy, needs to be addressed to aid the achievement of efficient and vibrant capital market and the general economy. Addressing the issue of identity in the capital market would not only help tame the issue of unclaimed dividend, but, to a large extent, curb identity theft in the local bourse and give more access to credit facilities.

Resolving unclaimed dividends issues

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had disclosed that the Commission was engaging relevant stakeholders in a bid to resolve issues of identity management, which will assist in resolving case of rising unclaimed dividends in the capital market as well as other issues. The Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, pointed out that part of the problems of unclaimed dividends had to do with identity management, saying the Commission was currently engaging the registrars’ stakeholders and increasing investors’ education to stem the trend. Identity theft is a fraudulent practice of using another person’s name and personal information to obtain shares, credit and loans, among others. Yuguda stated this during a presentation of the 2022 budget of the Commission before the House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions in Abuja, Tuesday. According to Yuguda, the Commission has set up an identity management committee to harmonise various databases of investors and facilitate data accuracy in the market. He said the committee comprised SEC, registrars, stockbrokers, issuing houses, CSCS, and NSE, in addition to the e-dividend management committee. Yuguda said the committee’s assignment would address the challenges of identity management and help tackle some of the issues of unclaimed dividends, direct cash settlement and multiple subscriptions. “We have engaged with the industry to see where the issues are. We have understood the problem better and we are working in collaboration with them to ensure that by the end of the first half of 2022 we will be able to report back to this committee some of the milestones achieved in solving some of these issues and we believe it will have a massive impact,” he noted. The SEC boss disclosed that the Commission was also working to combat challenges confronting the Commission on information technology. He said: “We need to transform our IT infrastructure as we superintendent over a market that is vast and technology driven. The Steering committee has started work and we are already looking at the proposals.” Yuguda said SEC had been collaborating with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to develop standards for commodities and the Commission had held two workshops in Lagos and Kano, expressing the hope that it would make the nation’s agricultural commodities acceptable the world over as well as create wealth for the country. The DG also disclosed that the Commission recently approved the first electronic offer in the capital market for MTN. According to him, “before now, we had rules on electronic offers, which we developed, but they are only being used now with the MTN offer. These are some of the achievements the Commission had been able to record recently.” On funding, the SEC boss stated that the Commission does not rely on the Federal Government for funding as it is self-funding, adding that the downturn in the capital market due to the on-going pandemic had adversely affected the revenue of the Commission. He said: “The budget of 2021 has been a huge departure from the past as we have worked on new sources of income and reduced our expenditures. With these efforts, we know that we will have a Commission that everyone will be proud of.” The DG commended the chairman and the committee members for their unwavering support to the Commission and the capital market. In his remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim, commended the Commission on its efforts so far and assured that the committee would continue to provide support where necessary to ensure that the nation has a vibrant capital market.

Investor’s data, consent form

In a bid to address challenges associated with identity management in the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) developed a standardised Investor’s Data and Consent Form to be adopted by all capital market operators. Identity theft is the deliberate use of someone else’s identity, usually as a method to gain financial advantage or obtain credit and other benefits in the other person’s name and perhaps to the other person’s disadvantage or loss.The Form will assist CMOs in collecting and updating investors data as well as enable CMOs to obtain consent of investors for implementing capital market initiatives targeted at improving overall experience and participation in the capital market. A former acting DG of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, had said identity management had been a problem, not just in the capital market, but in many sectors of Nigeria’s economy, but assured that SEC was handling it at the capital market. “We are handling it, and that is why we came up with that form. That form has been exposed and we have asked the capital market operators and other stakeholders to give us their comments on that form. We want to get as much information as we need from investors to be able to use it in the right way while also protecting that information,” she said. Uduk expressed the commitment of the Commission to identify investors properly so as to guard against flow of illicit funds into the capital market. She said: “We need to identify our investors, we need to know who is putting money in our market and who is not. That will also help us to take care of money laundering and other vices and people we don’t want in our market. “That form is out there and we expect every stakeholder to look at it and make comments and other capital market operators so that we can use it to get information from investors and that information would be stored in data base protected under the law and used to ensure that we have unique identifier investors. “For example, years ago, before the global financial crisis, there was lack of good identity management in the market and that made it easy for some people to buy stocks using multiple identities when companies were doing IPOs at that time. What has happened now is that we find it difficult to reconcile ownership of these stocks. That is why we have a window open right now for people who got stocks in multiple identities to regularise them.”

Operators’ view

The Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, while reacting to the development, said: “I would like to commend the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as the entire capital market community for the laudable initiative of articulating a long-term strategic development blueprint for Nigeria’s capital market. “This has been long overdue considering the fact that prior approaches to capital market development have not led to the desired progress because efforts were discrete, uncoordinated and oftentimes duplicative.” Eze noted that proper identity management would help the market to take care of money laundering and other vices. The National Chairman, PSAN, Mr. Mr. Boniface Okezie, in a chat with New Telegraph, who also commended the initiative, said what SEC needed was to create more awareness. He called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to collaborate with market operators for a better structured public awareness campaign about multiple subscriptions and how to curb unclaimed dividend. Okezie said there was need for a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small investors.

Last line

Nigeria needs and deserves a capital market that is characterised by high level of liquidity, depth, breadth and transparency.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...