Resolving unclaimed dividends imbroglio

After years of heated debate about rightful custody of unclaimed dividends, details provided for in the Finance Act 2000 may have settled the age-long imbroglio. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Unclaimed dividends and attendant controversy havr dragged each other for ages. The current rage trailing recent policy shift contained in Finance Act 2020 is not the first. In the hey days of late doyen of shareholders\activist of Nigeria capital market, Chief Akintunde Asalu (of blessed memory), to the present reign of the likes of Sir Sunny Nwosu, Dr. Umar Forouk and other vocal members of the various shareholders’ associations, there have always been contrary views to government’s position canvassed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on the handling of unclaimed dividends issue.

Unclaimed dividends are declared interest/redemption amount distributed by the company to its share/debenture-holders, which remains unclaimed. These amounts get accumulated with the company over the years. Prior to the advent of information technology (IT) that now enables electronic dividends payment to shareholders, in addition to facilitating other engagements to be conducted with shareholders, Nigeria’s economy largely rode on analogue. Everything was manually handled.

This, to an extent, accounts for unresolved unclaimed dividends tango, which pitched companies against shareholders over the years. The demise of a shareholder coupled with cumbersome processes involved in finalising share inheritance by deceased’s family contributed to the piling up of unclaimed dividends. Over time, unclaimed dividends assume subject of argument, one that is fiercely argued between companies and various shareholder groups at the venue of company’s annual general meetings (AGMs).

Companies had always wanted to take over unclaimed dividends, with a view to ploughing back such monies into business, an option some shareholders won’t accept. Doe this reason, unclaimed dividends kept growing in company’s balance sheet.

FG’s joker

On December 31, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari appended his signature to the Finance Bill, 2020 (now Finance Act) into law. The Act, which had a commencement date of January 1, 2021, was signed into law alongside the 2021 Appropriation Bill (now Appropriation Act). The Finance Act 2020 Part XV made provisions for the Establishment of Unclaimed Dividends Funds.

It provided that “Subject to Section 44 (1) (h) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, there is established by the trust, as a sub-fund of the Crisis Intervention Fund, an unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.”

Thus, “from the commencement of this Act, any unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and any unutilised amount in a dormant bank account maintained in or by a deposit money bank, which has remained unclaimed or unutilized for a period of not less than six years, from the date of declaring the dividend or domiciling the funds in a bank account, shall be transferred immediately to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.” The provision exempted government-owned accounts.

It said: “Provided that this section shall not apply to official bank accounts owned or belonging to the Federal Government, state governments or local governments or any of their ministries, departments or agencies.”

The Act also provided that the Debt Management Office shall supervise the operations of the fund. The Act prescribed sanctions for default. It indicated that any financial institution that failed to remit the unclaimed dividends shall be liable to a fine three times the amount unremitted. It also said that owners of the funds could claim the funds at any time.

“Such unclaimed dividends and utilised amounts in a dormant bank account transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund shall be a special debt owed by the Federal Government to the shareholders and dormant bank account holders respectively and shall be available for claim, together with the yield thereon, by the shareholder and the bank account holder at any time, pursuant to the aforementioned perpetual trust,” it said. Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, at the presentation of 2021 budget breakdown last week clarified government’s expectation with unclaimed dividends Asked how much government was targeting in assuming control of unclaimed dividends, an action provided for in Finance Act of 2020, which is drawing flasks from certain quarters, she gave conservative estimate of N850 billion.

“There would be as much as N850 billion. We have to get the exact report from CBN and then Company’s Registrar to ascertain that so it could be realized into this special trust fund for unclaimed dividends and dormant account.

“Again, this is a special trust fund, it means government is keeping the money in trust for the beneficiaries at any time a registrar or a bank confirms that this is a true and Bonafede beneficiary of this fund then government will release from that trust fund to the investor’s bankers bank entitlement,” she added. The government, the minister restated, was not keen about locking down the economy. However, she said government would have no choice to toe the path if health challenges posed by breach of Covid-19 protocols remain continue unabated,’, she said .

Opposition, endorsements

Experts in economy and financial matters have been speaking their minds regarding the new provision in that deals with unclaimed dividends and dormant funds in vault of banks. Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Mallam Abubakar Garba, said the legislation had solved age- long problem associated with unclaimed dividends. “Government has acted right. With this, unclaimed dividends will not revert to the company any longer.

The money will be used by the government and when shareholders come up, he can come for his money. If the person dies, the children can. Government has the right to protect the people money. It’s better for government to use the money when the shareholder comes, he collects his money. It’s not better for a shareholder to collect dividends of another person dividends.

This is better than what was provided for in old Companies and Allied Matter Act. We support the new provision”, he submitted. Ditto for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The capital market regulator said it was not against the proposal by the Federal Government to set up unclaimed dividends and balances trust fund. Head, Securities and Investments Services (SIS) Department, Mr. Abdulkadir Abbas, stated this recently while making clarifications on the commission’s presentation at the one-day public hearing on the Finance Act 2020 in Abuja.

He said: “We are not against the proposal to set up unclaimed dividends and balances trust fund. Our concerns are with respect to the governance structure of that proposed fund and that is why we are asking for reconsideration. We are advocating modifications of the provisions with regards to management and governance of the trust fund to avoid possible harm to the capital market which is still struggling to survive.”

However, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) presented a position paper on their objections to the proposed fund at the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance, Trade and Investment and Public Procurement on the Finance Bill 2020.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Mr. Anthony Omojola, and Founder, Sir Sunday Nwosu, ISAN described dividends as private wealth of investors, either individuals or corporate entities and that the idea of converting such private wealth to Federal Government’s revenue negates the relevant provisions of the rights to own property and asset as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution as amended. According to the association, to the extent of its inconsistency with the 1999 Constitution, the proposed trust fund is null and void as the law expressly states that there shall be no forceful takeover of any private moveable or immovable property of any Nigerian without due and appropriate compensation and or valid court order.

“It is nothing short of expropriation, which the constitution forbids. Dividends, including unclaimed dividends, are fund generated by private companies and made available to its shareholders in line with the provisions of Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and the Company Memart.

That these funds are available only after the company has paid a host of taxes, including Companies Income Tax Act (CITA), Educational Trust Fund (ETF) and tax of about 32 per cent of gross profit is paid to the federal government and 10 per cent withholding tax on the shareholders for every dividend declared,” ISAN stated.

Shareholders argued that it was clearly overreaching and unacceptable for government to seek to expropriate the unclaimed dividends under the subterfuge of any revenue, noting that companies and individuals have a right to private properties and assets of which unclaimed dividends funds falls into.

