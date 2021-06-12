News

'Respect human rights' — Amnesty condemns police attack on June 12 protesters

Amnesty International (AI) has condemned the attacks on peaceful protesters across the country.
As Nigeria celebrated Democracy Day on Saturday, protesters stormed major cities nationwide to demand better governance and improved living condition for citizens.
But some of those protesting have been attacked by both the police and opposing groups.
Police officers fired tear gas at some protesters in Abuja and Cross River, while a protester was attacked by a pro-Buhari group in another part of the nation’s capital.
In Lagos, heavy gunshots were reported at one of the protest grounds while there were reports that the police arrested some of the protesters.
Writing via its Twitter handle, AI said the reports of attacks on those protecting were troubling.
The organisation asked the government and security agencies to respect fundamental human rights and end the attacks.
“Amnesty International has been receiving disturbing reports of attacks on peaceful protesters in Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan. Some protesters have also been arrested while others were injured,” it said.
“We again call on the Nigerian authorities to respect human rights and end attacks on peaceful protesters.”
Ahead of the planned protests, various state police commands including Lagos, Delta and Cross River had warned that no demonstrations would be allowed.

 

