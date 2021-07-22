Respect Igboho’s rights, Fani-Kayode advises Beninoise govt

Former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani- Kayode, yesterday urged the government of Benin Republic to ensure that the rights of Yoruba Nation agitator, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) are respected. Speaking yesterday on the purported ‘arrest’ of Igboho, Fani-Kayode appealed to the Beninoise Government to treat Igboho with respect and decorum. He maintained that Igboho’s rights were protected under international laws and protocols, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which the Benin Republic is a signatory. He said: “I call on the authorities in Cotonou to respect the civil liberties and rights of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) and I call on them to treat him with respect and decorum.
