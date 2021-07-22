News

Respect Igboho’s rights, Fani-Kayode advises Beninoise govt

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani- Kayode, yesterday urged the government of Benin Republic to ensure that the rights of Yoruba Nation agitator, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) are respected. Speaking yesterday on the purported ‘arrest’ of Igboho, Fani-Kayode appealed to the Beninoise Government to treat Igboho with respect and decorum. He maintained that Igboho’s rights were protected under international laws and protocols, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which the Benin Republic is a signatory. He said: “I call on the authorities in Cotonou to respect the civil liberties and rights of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) and I call on them to treat him with respect and decorum.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC: Insecurity destroying our educational system, youths’ future

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the abduction of the students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.   The party, which likened the abductiontowhathappened in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe states respectively a few years back, said insecurity was destroying the nation’s educationalsystem and thefuture of the youth.   […]
News

3-storey school building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There was anxiety at Ile- Epo area of Iyana Ejibo as a three-storey building belonging to Excel College, Ejigbo, collapsed. For nearly an hour residents and neighbours made frantic search through the rubbles of the ill-fated building located at 15, Ansar-ud-Deen, Ile Epo Bus Stop, Iyana Ejigbo to ascertain if no one was trapped in […]
News

June 12: Nigeria is sliding into totalitarianism – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigeria has lost the essence of democracy and has slipped into totalitarianism under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government. The in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party regretted that the cause for which Chief MKO Abiola paid the supreme price, has been debased, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica