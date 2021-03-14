News

Respect Supreme Court verdict, Cross River senator-elect tells Senate

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and S for Cross River north senatorial zone, Hon. Agom Jarigbe has asked Senate President Ahmed Lawan to immediate swear him in as directed by the Supreme Court.

Recall that the Supreme Court had on February 25, 2021 sacked Senator Stephen Odey and declared Jarigbe as the authentic senator-elect for Cross River North.
Despite being sacked by the apex court, Odey has been attending plenary and sponsoring motions on the floor of the senate.
But speaking to journalists in Abuja, Jarigbe lamented that some unscrupulous administrative staff in the National Assembly decided to sit on his case file to forestall his being sworn in.
He therefore appealed to the Senate President to stop his opponent, Stephen Odey from attending plenary, while he should be sworn in immediately in compliance with the ruling of the Supreme Court.
Jarigbe said: “Whether I am not sworn in immediately because of certain bureaucratic protocols that have to be followed, the man who is attending plenary illegally, Stephen Odey should be stopped from desecrating the parliament. I know and trust that the senate leadership will do the needful.”
He said the file only got to the table of the Senate President on Wednesday (last week) after the intervention of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc. Amos Ojo.

