Respect voters or get voted out in 2027, Buhari tells NASS members-elect from Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the newly elected members of the National Assembly from Daura zone to either respect the voters or get rejected in 2027 when they return to renew their mandates.

The President gave this counsel on Sunday evening when he received the Senator- elect, Nasiru Sani and Aminu Jamo, who won the House of Representatives seat in the zone.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President told them to: “Respect the voters and make them feel important. “If you don’t, they will wait in ambush for you in the next election.

Depending on how you deal with them, they will keep you in office, or they will send you packing.”

He congratulated the Senator-elect, Nasiru Sani who obtained 174,062 votes, to beat the incumbent, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita who had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following his defeat in the primary elections

