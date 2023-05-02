Respect Workers’ Rights, Maintain Sound Industrial Relations, Buhari Tells Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the incoming administra – tion of Bola Tinubu, to make sure workers’ rights were respected and a sound industrial relations system was maintained to drive the nation’s socioeconomic development.

Buhari, who marked his last workers day celebration as President with the theme: ‘Workers Rights and SocioEconomic Justice’, gave the advice while setting the agenda in the labour sector for the next President at the 2023 May Day celebration, held at the Eagles Square in Abuja yesterday.

Represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Buhari stressed the need for Nigerians to have access to decent work, socio-economic justice, a fair economic structure He said: “The government affirms the need for the enthronement of decent work which sums up the aspiration that all people have for their working lives; for work that is productive, delivers a fair income with security and social protection, safeguards basic rights, offers equality of opportunity and treatment, prospects for personal development and the chance for recognition and to have your voice heard.

“These elements of decent work concur with our commitment to reduce poverty and forge a path to achieving equitable, inclusive and sustainable development, and ultimately peace and security in communities. “Workers’ rights coupled with socio-economic justice make a happy workplace. We therefore agree that a fair economic structure targeted at creating opportunities for all to succeed irrespective of sex, race/ ethnicity, age, disability, creed, religion, etc. is sine qua non for progress and development.

“I encourage the incoming Administration to continue to respect workers’ rights imbued with socio-economic development and driven by the four pillars of the decent work agent to promote jobs and enterprises, guaranteeing rights at work, extending social protection, and promoting social dialogue for consensus building and maintaining a Sound National Industrial Relations System.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, noted that workers, whether in the public or private sector, remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and were crucial to building and sustaining the economy of any nation through their hard work, productivity and dedication to service.

Ngige, who, however, revealed that many workers in Nigeria were still struggling with low take home pay, lack of job security, and poor working conditions, said the challenges have been bequeathed to the incoming administration to address.

Clarifying why certain categories of workers were not captured in the recent 40% peculiar allowance increase introduced into the remuneration and emoluments of core Federal Civil Servants and other public servants on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) to help cushion the effects of inflation, he said the category of beneficiaries were not on any special allowance.

“Other workers in the other different wage structures like CONHESS, CONMESS CONUAS, CONTISS that started their collective bargaining with their employer even with industrial action are winding up their CBAs for the National Salaries Incomes and Wages to transmit same for final treatment as provisions were made in the 2023 Appropriations for them with effect from 1st January 2023,” he said.