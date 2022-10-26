Respite as Bayelsa govt okays N450m for flood victims

To continue giving succor to Bayelsa State flood victims, the state government yesterday approved an additional N450 million to the state Flood Mitigation and Management Taskforce. This is part of efforts to provide more relief materials such as food items and medical supplies to the increasing number of flood victims across the state. Making the disclosure, to the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, said the additional amount of N450 million would go a long way to procuring food items and medicals for distribution to many citizens in the eight local government areas of the state who were running short of the initial basic provisions and food supplied by state government. He assured that government will also sustain the effective management of the IDP camps with about 20, 000.00 inmates.

