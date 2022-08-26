Aviation

Respite as CBN releases $265m out of $464m airlines’ trapped funds

In a move to check a brewing crisis in the country’s aviation sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, released the sum of $265 million to airlines operating in the country, to settle outstanding ticket sales.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that the sum of $230 million was released as a special FX intervention while another sum of $35 million was released through the Retail SMIS auction.

Confirming the release, the Director of Corporate Communications Department at the (CBN), Osita Nwanisobi, said the Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his team were concerned about the development and what it portends for the sector and travelers as well as the country in the comity of nations.

Nwanisobi reiterated that the CBN was not against any company repatriating its funds from the country, adding that what the Bank stood for was an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so.

With Friday’s release, it is expected that operators and travelers as well will heave huge sighs of relief, as some airlines had threatened to withdraw their services in the face of unremitted funds for the outstanding sale of tickets

 

