Respite is coming, Kunle Akindele charges Nigerians at Christmas

The Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, over the weekend charged Nigerians to keep faith and stay strong as respite is coming in 2023 with the imminent election of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking at an event in Okitipupa, Ondo State, the home of the medical doctor, where he shared foodstuffs and some cash to party faithfuls in all the wards of Okitipupa Local Government, Akindele decried the state of the Nigerian economy, security architecture and the obvious division of the country along ethno-religious sentiments.

“Nigerians cannot continue to vote for the APC that has almost destroyed the very foundation on which the country was laid. It will be rewarding failure and I know my people will not disappoint me. We know things are extremely hard for our people and that’s why we’ve decided to share this our widow’s mite as our little way of helping to cushion the effects of bad governance foisted on our people,” he said.

While suing for peace and unity amongst party faithful, he said: “There is need for our party leaders and faithfuls to close ranks and ensure a united front so that we can deliver all our candidates from house of Assembly to the Reps, to Senate and ultimately the Presidency. We should be reminded that we are firstly one indivisible family under a unique umbrella. Nigerians are looking up to us for solution, we can not afford to disappoint them.”

Akindele, an indigene of Ilutitun Osooro in Okitipupa Local Government of Ondo State, led the PDP in Osun State to oust the then incumbent APC government. His caretaker committee was inaugurated by the national arm of the PDP when the Osun State chapter was engulfed in crisis.

