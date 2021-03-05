Rest on Okenze Abba Onyewuchibeya Njoku: A great man has returned to his Maker

Kings Nnaji

Even though you have gone to the great beyond, your love and memories would remain evergreen in our minds.

You touched so many hearts with your simplicity, friendliness, passion and intelligence.

You were a man of many parts: a quintessential oil marketer, stockbroker, banker, financial expert and a public servant.

Nda Abba loved his profession and never missed any opportunity at improving or learning something new.

He inspired a lot of people and would always tell me to do something tangible and not say something is equivalent of another thing.

To him, you must strike the rod when it is hot.

Nda Abba shared Nelson Mandela’s thoughts on accomplishments which are: “It always seems impossible until it’s done”.

Your commitments to whatever you believed in is worthy of emulation. You were a man of principles.

Nda Abba had passion for everything he did and believed in; he always believed in positive outcomes.

You were an honest, intelligent, sincere and God-fearing man. He had a great sense of humour and there was never a dull moment with him.

Ndaa would make me laugh and have a positive attitude whenever I was going through some of the toughest times.

Ndaa enjoyed music and dancing. To him, there was no good or bad music and would sing the lyrics of songs he loved most and with a smile.

He also loved fashion and was one of the best dressed men I have ever seen.

We will miss your love, care and sense of industry.

In the words of Alex Inkeles, you were a modern-day man that attended to schedules; you were time bound, rational, objective, disciplined and dynamic.

Nda Abba always demonstrated focus and determination.

He made friends easily and even kept them easily.

More remarkably, he trusted them.

Okenze Abba Njoku rewards friendship and loyalty; he would call on every occasion to laugh or cry with you. He was part of your every significant moment. He never put people under undue pressure and took life easy.

He socialized with all that came his way and age, status, educational background and ethnicity were never criteria for friendship and or acquaintance.

Our hearts are filled with so much pain at your demise, but who are we to question God.

God loved you more; your soul would surely find rest in his bosom.

It is said that our lives are not measured by the years of our lives but the life in those years. You lived a fulfilled life.

Both Plato and Socrates define death as the ultimate separation of the soul and body. They regard the body as a prison for the soul and view death as the means of freedom from death.

Nda Abba, you have earned your freedom from death. Death has no power over you again.

For Plato: “Death may be a threshold into another life, but dying is a process we shall all face and through which we might grow and pass on knowledge to others for the last time. You have now transited to a higher plane.

Nda Abba was simply a very happy man and would always smile even in the face of any difficult task.

He was well guided by Saint Thomas Aquinas that believes “happiness is secured through virtue; it is a good attained by man’s own will”.

You did not allow anything to steal your joy and happiness.

It is unfortunate that death snatched you away from us on January 21, 2021.

Everything still feels like a nightmare to me and I vividly remember when I heard the shocking news of your untimely demise, how I screamed for over twenty minutes abandoning an online programme I was doing.

Though I spoke with you three days before you passed on, it is so heart-breaking that I never got the opportunity to tell you goodbye.

I had a plan of inviting you to Dublin to visit Trinity College, which you had a great passion for and said you would be delighted to have one of your children attend the prestigious college.

I pray one of your children would someday enrol for a programme in that university.

Nda Abba, I know that even though you have gone to be with your creator, you are still here with us, in the leaves of the trees you planted, in the fruits that bloom in full swing in the season, in the shade of the enormous tree we all so dearly love.

Nda Abba, your memories would always remain evergreen in my mind. You might be gone, but your legacy lives on in many lives you affected, especially mine.

It is unfortunate that I will not have to share my problems and issues with you anymore and the sincere suggestions and advise you would readily give.

I have a lot of memories about Nda Abba, and I could go on telling his tales for days, but I know that would only cover an ounce of his life and it would still be an imperfect explanation of someone I loved so much.

I have a wonderful cousin and big brother in Nda Abba who never grew old.

His smiles were made of sunshine, his heart was solid gold.

To him life should be lived easily and happily and he shared the same philosophy of life with the renowned Japanese Multimedia Artist and Peace Activist, Yoko Ono Lennon when she said: “Some people are old at 18 and some are young at 90, time is a concept that humans created”.

You were never static in your thoughts and ideas. Everything about you revolved around dynamism.

A great man has indeed returned to his Maker and may your beautiful, loving, hardworking, persevering soul rest in peace. God knew why he took you away at this time; he took you home to get some rest.

By going back to your Maker, we are consoled by the words of Pope Benedict XV1 when he said: “Life does not end in a void, and its destiny is not decay but eternal life.”

Your soul is still alive and on the resurrection day, our merciful God would welcome you into his kingdom.

Eternal rest grant unto you oh Lord, let perpetual light shine on you, and may your soul and the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Okenze Abba Onyewuchibeya Njoku was an alumnus of Universities of Kent and Strathclyde in The UK. He would be buried today March 5, 2021 in his home town Ihitta Ogada, Owerri North, Imo State, after a requiem mass at St. Kyrian’s Catholic Parish, Ihitta Ogada.

Adieu Okenze Onyewuchibeya Onyehila Njoku, Njoku- Ihitta Ogada!!!

Fondly remembered by: Kings Chiwundu Nnaji, Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

