Restart of AstraZeneca use in Europe reassures its safety –NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the mixed reaction trailing the suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in some European countries, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has said the restart of the vaccines by same countries was a reassurance of its safety.

Executive Director of the NPHCDA Dr. Faisal Shuaib in a statement on Friday in Abuja, further noted that a report by the European Medical Agency (EMA), has clarified that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not in any way associated with the alleged blood clots which led to suspension of the vaccine by some countries.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen by the Head, Public Relations Unit of the Agency, Mohammad Ohitoto, also stated that France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex and UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, both announced they would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine today (Friday).

Shuaib said regulators and vaccine safety experts have a duty to investigate if an adverse effect was detected, in order to determine whether it was caused by the vaccine or not. It reads: “The European Medical Agency (EMA) released the findings of its report examining cases of blood clotting, it determined that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not associated with higher risk of blood clots. “Following a thorough and scientific investigation, the EMA reaffirmed the vaccine is safe and effective. “Countries across Europe including Germany, France and Spain are today resuming administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

