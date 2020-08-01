Restaurant in the US places curses on customers who block toilets

A restaurant in the United States of America recently put out a notice in their restroom which customers feel is rather inappropriate. The notice was spotted in Finger Licking Restaurant on Bissonet Street in Houston, Texas. It prohibited customers from blocking their toilet and placed a curse on anyone who goes contrary.

“God will block your blessings if you keep blocking the toilet with excess tissue,” the notice reads. Use minimal amount of tissue and throw excesses in the trash can provided. Use the trash can provided for sanitary pad, baby diaper, and wipes and hand towel.”

US-based social media user with the handle @kingperry who shared the notice noted that he was shocked at the terse tone of the notice and considered it out of place. It has however left many social media users in splits as they argued the appropriateness of the notice with some supporting the decision of the restaurant while others noted that the notice lacked courtesy.

