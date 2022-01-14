Restaurant owner targets Qatar 2022 business

A Senegalese but born in Garoua, Cameroon, Marena Tall, the CEO of Les Delices De Galanti, was the saving grace for Nigerian journalists, who always storm her restaurant for their daily food as her food was the only one closer to what they have back home. While speaking to New Telegraph, Tall said she was born in Garoua although from Senegal and had to leave Cameroon with her mother after 18 years for Conakry in Guinea, where her grandmother stayed until her death. Coming back to Garoua about eight months ago, she met with her old friends who told her about the coming Africa Cup of Nations and she decided to return for business. According to her, it has been a good decision by her as she has been making money since the competition started especially with the arrival of journalists and fans.

“Coming here was a good decision for me, apart from making good business here, I have been able to understand more about myself,” she said. “This is the first time I will be opening a restaurant at a major event like this and it has been rewarding. What I do in the past was to prepare food for people during events like wedding, naming ceremony, birthday and the likes, but now I know I can excel in this, I am an independent woman, so I am happy to have taken such decision. “I am not just selling food alone, but clothes as I also have a brand, Galanti by Mary, which I am also pushing as well as my food.” On her future plans, she said her target was to be in Qatar for the World Cup later in the year to also sell food and her clothes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...