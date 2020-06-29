Metro & Crime

Restore Ondo Deputy Gov’s security detail, IGP orders Police Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Ondo State Police Commissioner to immediately restore the security details of the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.
Adamu gave the order to Salami Bolaji in a letter signed by Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police. He, however, issued the letter through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.
Recall that Ajayi had dumped the All Progressive s Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to contest for the governorship election.
Last week Wednesday, Ajayi had accused the state Commissioner of Police of withdrawing the security details attached to him and his office after his aides were sacked by the governor.
He also alleged the Police leadership in the state was working with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to withdraw the officers.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau shuts private hospital as patient dies

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

…17 health workers test positive   Plateau State government has shut down a private hospital, Rayfield Medical Centre, for two weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.   One patient died in the hospital while 17 of it’s health workers tested positive for coronavirus.   The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam […]
Metro & Crime

Wadume: Re-inventing the Apo Six killing

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

On August 6, 2019, policemen attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) embarked on a journey to Taraba State, to arrest an alleged wanted kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume. The policemen and their civilian counterparts, while heading into Ibi village to arrest Wadume, drove past a military […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Teacher losses certificates, belongings to fire

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…seeks help from individuals, govt A 34-year-old school teacher and graduate of Religion Education from the University of Jos, Mr. Eric Vanger, has lost all his belongings including academic certificates to a house fire. The inferno engulfed Vanger’s house while he travelled home in the wake of the closure of schools occasioned by the coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: