Restoring constitutional order in APC not negotiable

An open letter to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu

Kindly recall my letter to you with the subject: “Restoring Constitutional Order in APC: Demands”, dated February 5, 2023. The letter outlined nine demands as follows: *In line with provision of Article 13.4(ii) of the APC Constitution, present a report of activities for the last one year to the NWC.

*In line with provision of Article 13.4(iv) of the APC Constitution, present a financial report on income and expenditure of the party for the last one year.

*In line with provision of Article 13.3A(xiv) of the APC Constitution, prepare a national budget for the party for the period May – December 2023, which should be ratified by the NWC for the consideration and approval of NEC.

*In line with provisions of Article 13.4(vi) of our party Constitution, which directs the NWC to ‘propose electoral guidelines and regulations governing the con- duct of elections to party offices at all levels, and procedure for selecting Party candidates for elective offices’, the NWC should immediately develop a proposal to zone leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly and present to NEC for consideration and approval.

*Hold a NEC meeting before May 29, 2023 and 1 – 4 above should be part of the agenda of the NEC. *Submit the audited account of the party for 2022 that was submitted to INEC to the NWC. *Setup a committee to review the 2023 general elections and investigate cases of anti-party activities by leaders and members of the party. *Given the shameful outcome of the Osun 2022 Governorship election and the embarrassing outcome of the 2023 general elections in Osun State whereby we lost all the three Senatorial seats, all the House of Representatives seats and all the House of Assembly seats in the state, the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore who is the most senior party leader in the state should immediately resign.

In addition, the NWC should recommend to NEC that a high-powered reconciliation committee should be set up to facilitate reconciliation of all party leaders in Osun State. *In order to demonstrate commitment that we are going to restore constitutional order in the party, actions should commence on all these and NWC should meet within the next two weeks from today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to review progress.

Today, being April 19, 2023 makes it two weeks since the demands were presented. There was neither an acknowledgement nor indication that any of the demands are being considered. Although the NWC met on Monday, April 17, 2023, deliberation of the NWC was limited to ratifying our governorship candidates for Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states for onward transmission to INEC.

The only conclusion I can reach is that the demands I presented to you are not important. Per- haps, by extension, I can also conclude that given your disposition to run affairs of the party only based on your discretionary decisions without reference to provisions of the APC constitution, your commitment to the party and its electoral viability is weak.

Being the National Chairman who is respected by party leaders at all levels, it is worrisome that under your leadership, we will be back to the old problems of being unable to respect provisions of our constitution with respect to convening meetings of organs and ensuring that all our organs are allowed to perform their statutory functions as provided in our constitutions.

It is more worrisome given that you are a lawyer by training, a very experienced politician who had the rare privilege of being a two-term governor as well as someone who has been operating at the highest level of national poli- tics since the Second Republic.

By any standard, no one will expect a person of your stature and experience in politics to be taciturn when it comes to managing affairs of the party based on respect for the party’s constitution. To say the least, as a member of the NWC, I am scandalised and embarrassed that after one year in office we are yet to have regular NEC, National Caucus or National Advisory Council (NAC) meetings. All the functions of these organs and the decisions expected from them by the constitution are being taken by you, perhaps in consultation with the National Secretary.

When it suits you, the NWC is invited to ratify or approve some of your actions and decisions. As a member of NWC, we have never had any session where we were invited to consider any report of activity in the last one year. Yet, Article 13.4(ii) of our constitution requires that the NWC submits quarterly reports to NEC. We have never deliberated on any financial report even when Article 13.4(iv) requires that we present quarterly financial reports to NEC. We have never deliberated on a national budget although Article 13.3A(xiv) requires that we present one to NEC and get approval.

Perhaps, inability to hold quarterly NEC meetings as provided under Article 25.2(i) of the party’s constitution may be the excuse for not having quarterly reports of activities, quarterly financial reports, and national budgets. It can also be argued that the problem of inability to hold quarterly NEC meetings goes way back to the era of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and is partly responsible for the crisis of leadership during the tenure of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole. By extension, it could be argued too that the culture of running affairs of the party based on the discretionary decisions of the National Chairman did not start with the current NWC.

True as this may appear to be, I will imagine that one of the reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari nominated you to serve as the National Chairman is that being an experienced politician with all your track records, the least you can achieve is to be able to rally everybody to respect the constitution of the party based on which organs meet as directed by the constitution and decisions taken accordingly.

Partly because we assumed office at the time when nomination of candidates for the 2023 elections was our first responsibility, which may be argued to have created the sense of urgency, which allowed for discretionary decisions to continue in the management of party affairs.

But when one considers that the only NEC meeting, we had on April 8, 2022, decided only to allow the NWC to exercise its powers for a period of 90 days, it means that all the sense of urgency permissible to warrant discretionary decisions is only allowed for a limited period of 90 days from April 8. Thereafter, any decision requiring the authorisation of NEC, as from August 2022, must be referred to NEC.

With you as the National Chairman, experienced politician and knowledgeable in political jurisprudence, the question of legality of discretionary decisions within the jurisdiction and scope of issues NEC is empowered by our constitution to take decisions should be very clear. Because you have chosen to only run affairs of the party based on your personal discretion, you have committed us into sacking our former Directors and appointing new ones without inviting even the NWC to deliberate on it.

To the best of my knowledge, all that I could recall is that the NWC decided to send all the former Directors on compulsory leave. At no time did the NWC decide that their appointments should be terminated, and new ones should be employed. Assuming the party’s constitution allows you to hire and fire all the staff of the party, the constitution of the party under Article 13.4(ii) has compelled you to present that as part of the quarterly reports to NEC.

With respect to a national budget, the closest we came to was when the April 8, 2022 NEC approved the cost for nomination forms for the 2022 elections. No pro- posed expenditure of any kind was presented to any organ of the party apart from the budget for the June 2022 National Convention, which was presented to the NWC on the eve of the Convention.

Similarly, no report has been rendered to any organ including the NWC about any revenue received by the party. It is, however, speculated in the media that the party was able to generate over N30 billion from sales of nomination forms to aspiring candidates for the 2023 elections. Our state structures and other lower organs, which statutorily are entitled to shares of the party’s revenue are given very negligible amounts without al- lowing any organ of the party, including the NWC to make input into what was paid to the states. Large scale financial expenditure is being undertaken without any organ of the party, including the NWC, allowed to perform any form of statutory due diligence. Your choice of Atiku as presidential can- didate beggars belief. We must grant your freedom of choice but, can as well analyse it. Atiku and PDP were traitorous in reneg- ing and repudiating their party consensus agreement on power rotation at the turn of the Southeast. Between Atiku and Obi, who is a better and more capable candidate, all ●Lukman is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West Zonal Office, Kaduna