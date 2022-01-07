Restoring sanity in Apapa vicinities

With the introduction of the electronic-call-up system at the Apapa Port, life is gradually returning to the metropolis as businesses are resurfacing while absconded landlords are returning to their houses. But the Lagos State Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team still identified some challenges hindering smooth traffic flow on the axis. Muritala Ayinla writes

When the Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa ended its duty and returned responsibility for traffic management back to the Lagos State Government, many residents and stakeholders in the area were not too excited over fear that the traffic situation on the axis would worsen. The Presidency had inaugurated the task force headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clear up the gridlock in Apapa and its environs within two weeks.

The presidency mandated the immediate removal of all trucks from the bridges and roads within Apapa and all adjoining streets leading into the Apapa axis. While the Vice President chaired the task force, its daily operations were supervised by an Executive Vice Chairman, Comrade Kayode Opeifa.

The former Commissioner of Police, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, and ACP, Bayo Sulaiman, a former Chairman, Lagos Taskforce on Enforcement and Special Offence Unit, led the enforcement team. Other members of the team were drawn from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Shippers Council, representatives of the Truck Transport Union, the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). The team began its operation on May 24, 2019 and handed over around November 2020.

Apapa before interventions…

Prior to the interventions by both the state and Federal Governments, Apapa and its environs had become “no go areas” for many Lagosians. Nuisances resulting from indiscriminate and senseless parking of containerized trucks and tankers have discouraged many from having anything to do on the axis.

Transportation was literally halted as no one could move from one place to the other. Going out and returning home for residents had become a herculean task. Businesses gradually shut down with increasing transportation frustration. Moving in and out of Apapa became a mission impossible with the plethora of stationary trucks on the road, which made the roads impassable. For years that the problem was allowed to linger, the state’s economy was badly affected as business activities in the area were crippled.

The conundrum has also claimed so many lives while the values of properties have become depreciated with so many businesses closing down and residents fleeing the areas in droves. The irrational and indiscriminate parking of trucks on Lagos’ roads, bridges and other suburbs was certainly Lagos’ ‘most daunting challenge that successive governments have made efforts to address.

Rather than the problem subsiding due to efforts put in to address it, it’s growing at a very alarming rate, such that its negative impact is creeping into other parts of the state it has never affected. But, thanks to the activities of the state taskforce, which claimed to be building on the achievements of the presidential task team, the previously bleak narratives are beginning to change. Residents and motorists on the popular Ikorodu Road no longer lament the heavy presence of stationary containerized trucks, tankers, and other Apapabound heavy duty trucks in front of their homes and on their roads. Those indiscriminately parked on the roads and bridges of Orile-Iganmu have also disappeared. For the inhabitants of Ijora, Gasikya, Mosafejo Amukoko and other suburbs, nothing makes them happier than having their roads free of trucks that have been parked for months.

Orderliness, sanity, and decorum have finally returned to their doorsteps. Going in and out of the community no longer creates anxiety and apprehension for the people on the axis. Speaking on the experiences of the stakeholders before the interventions, the Chairman of the Amalgamation of Container Trucks Owners, Chief Olalaye Thompson, said they paid as much as N150,000 or more to access the port has gone for good, alleging that under the previous joint taskforce led by the Nigerian Navy, a lot of corrupt practices were perpetrated. According to the haulager, the era of bribing security personnel and other touts for as much as N150,000 or N100,000 to gain access to the port is over, and only those with genuine documents now have access.

Apapa today…

Despite some pockets of challenges still being experienced on the axis, it is glaring that the ugly narratives of traffic gridlock are fast changing, even nearly a year after the state government took over the control of traffic management and the restoration of law and order to Apapa and its environs. Speaking on the achievements of the team on the restoration of sanity on the axis, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Hon. Sola Giwa, said the electronic callup system introduced by the Nigerian Port Authority had removed human interference. He said human intervention in the entire transportation process in Apapa was responsible for corruption and other congestion challenges faced on the axis.

He expressed satisfaction with the current traffic situation in the axis, saying that it has built on the success of the presidential taskforce, especially with the introduction of the e-call-up system. Giwa, who explained that Apapa remains the nation’s busiest port with over 3000 trucks and tankers visiting the port on a daily basis, said that a lot of factors were responsible for the transportation snag in the area. He identified the heavy presence of police checkpoints as one of the factors responsible for the slow vehicular movement, calling on the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, to reduce the number of checkpoints on the roads leading to the axis to reduce the travel time for truckers.

Giwa, who also said the reduction of the checkpoints would also address the claim of extortion by the police, said that allegations of extortion by the police could be reduced to the barest minimum, if the police authorities collaborate with them in the removal of human interference.

He also called on the Federal Government to hasten the ongoing road construction along Tin-Can Island and fix the bad portions of the road along Ijora to Apapa in order to ensure free vehicular traffic in the area. Giwa said with the introduction of the e-call-up system and human interference, which, according to him, fuelled corruption and hindered previous efforts at bringing sanity to the axis, the traffic situation is a lot better than before.

He added that the team had also ensured that tankers were no longer parked indiscriminately along the major roads and bridges in the state. However, Giwa, who is in charge of the Special Taskforce operation, said for the stakeholders to experience an improved traffic flow, there is an urgent need for the police to reduce the number of checkpoints along the Apapa axis. He said though the police are doing well in checking for fake papers and documents, the current electronic callup system won’t give room for people to cut corners and beat the system.

Tackling the challenges

Giwa identified extortion by “area boys” (National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association, RTEAN as one of the problems hindering the progress of the free flow of vehicles in Apapa. Other factors, according to him, include bad portions of the roads, the heavy presence of tank farms and a lack of compliance by some truckers.

The Senior Special Assistant, however, said that the over sensitization of Apapa is fueling the corruption, adding that most drivers lie to the truck owners about the traffic situation in order to swindle them. He stated that the checkpoints impede the free flow of vehicles and may also provide a venue for extortion, which the team was working to eliminate. He said: “I am calling on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, to reduce the number of checkpoints between Apapa and Ijora and also from Mile 2 to Tin Can.

“They said the checkpoints were to check criminal activities, but the people didn’t want them. Even though what the police at the checkpoint collect is just like N2000, At every point that you get to, the police will stop them and collect something. “The stoppage slows down traffic movement and also gives room for corruption. If the motorist pays N2000, they will tell a lie that they paid more than that. Giwa also called on the Federal Government to urgently fix the bad portions of the road and bridges leading to Apapa from Ijora and Surulere to enhance the easy movement of trucks and containers into the port.

