‘Restrictions affecting 80% Nigerian firms’ raw material import’

A former Chairman, Export Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and also the Director-General of the African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Dr. Obiora Madu, has raised the alarm that 80 per cent of Nigeria’s manufacturing ecosystem that experienced instant operational paralysis during COVID-19 lockdown are still struggling to get raw materials from abroad amid continued global lockdown restrictions in key importing countries. Madu said that lockdown of the Wuhan and other Hu-bei provinces of China, Europe and the Middle East was hindering free movement and restrictions, causing stifling raw materials’ importation into the country.

The member of the Governing Council of LCCI hinted that currently, 80 per cent of Nigerian manufacturing firms needed life support (raw materials) to survive production challenges at this period worsened by COVID- 19 restrictions and foreign exchange (FX) scarcity. He alluded to the fact that for several decades, China remained the raw material hub of most Nigerian manufacturing organisations. Madu, however, noted that operational shutdown in China and the enforcement of lockdown in Nigeria during COVID-19 naturally resulted in the transportation business’s shutdown and manufacturing business in the country.

“The scale and magnitude of disruption in the logistics and supply chain industry were unquestionably massive. Lockdown and other and other forms of restrictions in major cities in Nigeria made it extremely challenging for retail trades to thrive effectively.

“Worse still, besides pharmaceutical companies and such kindred businesses, all other manufacturing operations suffered a hold-on. In any case, the severity of the supply chain crisis started much earlier than when Nigeria responded. “Approximately 80 per cent of Nigeria’s manufacturing ecosystem experienced instant operational paralysis immediately after a lockdown of the Wuhan and other Hubei provinces of China. “For several decades, China remained the raw material hub of most Nigerian manufacturing organizations. Nigerian manufacturing was also umbilically dependent on China for raw materials and would naturally die without life support. “Therefore, operational shutdown in China and the enforcement of lockdown in Nigeria naturally resulted in the transportation business’s shutdown and manufacturing business, and all embedded services riding on their back. “The international travel restrictions and lockdowns following immediately and affected several seaports in most other countries made it more challenging to import and export,” he added. Speaking further on COVID- 19 impacts, the supply chain logistics expert added that “ACSC report x-rayed the entire supply chain fulfillment infrastructure across the entire modes of transportation as impacted by COVID-19. “The report went further to suggest the strategies for survival for organisations and also way forward for the nation. “While COVID-19 has changed the business environment for many organisations around the globe, it has highlighted the importance of being able to react, adapt and set up crisis management mechanisms in order to weather situations of uncertainty. This is made possible by an earlier contingency planning.”

