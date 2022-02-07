News Top Stories

Restructure Nigeria along regional lines before 2023- Gani Adams tells Buhari

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the country along regional lines.

 

According to him, Nigeria cannot make progress with the existing structure. Adams made the call during the 10th Anniversary of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) and presentation of the book titled, ‘OPU globalising Yoruba Value and Culture’, in Lagos at the weekend.

 

He said: “There is a need for Nigeria to go back to regionalism ahead of the 2023 polls. Regionalism allows the federating units to develop at their own pace. “Since its inception, OPU has morphed into a global brand with a Diaspora organisation in 96 countries across the six continents.

 

“But we still have about 40 countries that are yet to be launched officially. In the coming years, all these countries will be inaugurated officially.

 

“Our message is the message of hope and to encour-age our sons and daughters that there is no place like home, here in Nigeria we help them to protect their interest and make sure that they are not defrauded or victimised on any ground.”

 

He also expressed concern over the security issues, saying they are making many Nigerians in the Diaspora lose interest in coming back home. Adams, who is the Global Convener of OPU, said the intention was to encourage business opportunities and also project the ideas of Yoruba cultural promotion.

 

“Through our initiative, many who had lost interest in coming back home because of the security situation in the country are beginning to change their mind. The idea behind OPU is to improve the socio-economic prospects of all Yoruba sons and daughters abroad,”

 

Aare Onakakanfo said. On the idea behind the  book  which was unveiled in the presence of traditional leaders across different parts of South-West, Adams said it was meant to set the record straight and to rid the organization of unnecessary misinterpretations

 

