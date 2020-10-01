News

Restructure Nigeria to disable separatist forces – Afenifere

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th anniversary, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has called for the restructuring of the country to subdue the tendencies of separatists forces. In a statement issued by Afenifere yesterday to commemorate the 60th anniversary and signed by National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, it said it was worried that the country is yet to find its beating at 60.

The statement reads: “Only few weeks back, former President Olusegun Obasanjo observed that the country was drifting towards state failure which was fully backed by Prof Wole Soyinka. “Even the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on the eve of the anniversary declared that the cracks on the wall of Nigeria could lead to its break-up. Unfortunately, the country lacks a leadership that could mend the cracks.

“On daily basis, all the steps being taken by our governments are mostly the ones that could deepen the cracks. “ Today, there is no happiness in the land as the country cannot guarantee good living for the citizens who are locked under extreme insecurity. “The country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines which the leadership seems to be thriving on.

It is not surprising that the country is filled with separatist feelings at 60. “Afenifere is convinced that Nigeria can still be salvaged if the right thing is done. “The country must restructure immediately into true federalism; lest it gives all the necessary enablement to separatist forces,” the statement said.

