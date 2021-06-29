Restructuring: ACF to send bill to NASS

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is planning to forward to the National Assembly, a proposed legislation on the restructuring of the country. Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, disclosed this on Monday while addressing members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives at the opening of their two-day retreat at Zuma Resort, Niger State.

Ogbe said the decision of the ACF was premised on the recent assurance by President Muhammadu Buhari that if the National Assembly passes such a bill, he will not hesitate to assent to it.

Ogbeh said: “A lot has been said about the Petroleum Industry Bill, but I will not dwell on that. But there is something that will come before you very soon.

“The last time Mr. President met with a delegation from the South South, he made a statement which suggested that was his body language. He said that if a bill is presented before the National Assembly on the question of restructuring and the Assembly passes it, he will have no objection than to sign it.

“It then means that the matter may not be too far away. At our last meeting in Kaduna, we extended an invitation to Ohanaeze, Afenifere and the South South Peoples Congress that we want to engage them and have a conversation on the subject. “We believe that there is no reason for undue warfare and that we all need to have a conversation across table to solve the problem.

However, I will like you, as legislators, to take note of this. “Many of the people who are clamouring for restructuring are referring to the 1963 Constitution.

Somehow, they believe that constitution gives to every part of Nigeria whatever resources there are. “We are trying to get copies to send to all of you legislators to see. Item 25, part one of section 69 of the first schedule says that mines, minerals, including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are on the exclusive list.

“The 1963 Constitution, an exact copy of the 1960 Constitution and a copy of the 1999 Constitution which has now been made to look as if it was written by the government itself.

Take out these constitutions and read them well. “We will meet, discuss and something will be presented to you. It will be up to you to make it work after which, Mr. President will be ready to sign it.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who addressed the lawmakers, said the Petroleum Industry Bill has not been passed because of vested interests.

He urged the lawmakers to expedite action on the bill without compromising its salients components meant to enhance transparency in the oil and gas sector.

“As you finalise the bill, I would implore you to take a careful look at some of the areas that have proven contentious over time.

These include; governance structure to balance community concerns of giving too much emphasis to oil companies and very little to host communities, oil and gas, royalty and taxes, provision of a favourable environment for future investment and the launching of new projects or increasing transparency in the operations of the Nigerian oil and gas sector,” he said.

In his address, the Sultan of Sokoto HRH Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III said the passage of the PIB will enable Nigeria to commercialise her huge hydrocarbon reserves and get more funds to develop other sectors of the economy such as Education, Health, Agriculture, Solid Minerals, Technology and lnnovotion, Manufacturing and Infrastructure before the end of the oil economy. He lamented that some tribal politicians were bent on tearing the fabrics of the nation apart under different guises.

“As patriotic and peace loving Nigerians, we should not fold our arms and watch them destroy our unity. I therefore urge you, as grassroots politicians to continue to support government efforts in restoring peace and stability across the country as no nation can prosper under chaos.

“All Nigerians must enjoy equal freedom and equal rights to live peacefully and pursue their legitimate businesses in any part of the country they so choose, be it in the market or in the forest.

“We must reject all illconceived schemes that are divisive, schemes that are setting Nigerians against fellow Nigerians.

We must abhor laws that are capable of causing inter-tribal or inter-regional disharmony.

All men are created equal and the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct,” he stated.

