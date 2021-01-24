Restructuring: Buhari’s failure to send bill to NASS disappointing –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “disappointing” the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly on the restructuring of the country, six years after assumption of office.

The party also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of deception by its decision to go back on the party’s campaign promise of implementing an administrative restructuring for the better governance of the country.

PDP in a statement Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said APC leaders should react to the statement by Senator Ajibola Basiru, that the restructuring the party promised Nigerians in 2015 was only a slogan.

“Our party holds that the inaction of the APC in the face of the dismissive declaration by the Buhari presidency that Nigerians, who they had promised restructuring, should now channel their demands to the National Assembly, only goes to further validate the assertions among Nigerians that the APC is a deceptive power-grabbing platform, which is not interested in governance or fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

“Our party asserts that besides President Buhari, other bigger culprits of the failure on restructuring are the silent leaders of the APC who, despite promising restructuring, are clandestinely supportive of its huge betrayal,” PDP stated.

It called on APC leaders to take responsibility for on-going challenges to national unity, “having failed to fulfil the promises they made on restructuring such as devolution of power and true federalism”.

PDP challenged the APC to counter this position by speaking out and urging President Buhari to immediately formulate an Executive Bill as well as taking steps, as a party, for a Private Member’s Bill on the promised restructuring, as contained in its manifesto.

“In any case, the APC cannot beguile Nigerians again with their planned disowning of President Buhari in 2023 as the people are already aware of its plots,” the PDP said.

