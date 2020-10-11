Restructuring: Christian leaders back Adeboye, say now is moment of truth

Anyanwu Christian leaders from both the northern and southern parts of Nigeria have given impetus to the recent warning by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to the effect that government should restructure Nigeria now or risk national disintegration.

A survey conducted by Sunday Telegraph shows that the clerics fully support Pa Adeboye’s statement on the contentious issue of restructuring Nigeria and they think that there is no better time to restructure than now.

Whilst some quarters have perceived the reverted pastor’s position as new found activism, most of the respondents insist that the RCCG’s General Overseer has always stood for the truth and spoken boldly on issues of national interest, to only those he feels he should speak with; and with the simplicity of a skilled diplomat.

Our correspondent also learnt that Pa Adeboye does not relish in speaking flippantly because, like the prophet of God that he is, he speaks only when God asks him to speak. Global Mission Leader, Peace Advocate and President of The Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, The Revd Gideon Para-Mallam said: “I have known and related with Pastor Adeboye since the mid ‘80s. He has a penchant to say the truth.

The fact that he does this in very calm ways does not mean he is not an activist.”

He added: “What he just did in saying what he said is described as a moment of truth for him and this nation. That is important. His is a powerful voice just added to the cry from many of us on the State of the nation. His call to restructure Nigeria or risk disintegration is APT and most timely.”

Para-Mallam insisted that the nation’s leaders need to pause and listen. “I will encourage them to act for the common good of all in Nigeria. For the spokespersons of the government like Shehu Garba to describe it as a threat – shows the shallowness of thinking in the corridors of power in Nigeria.

Not everything is all politics! The most painful reality is a lot of Nigerians already are seeing the country disintegrating in the mental image of their minds. Unfortunately, that is what the government can never control,” Para-Mallam warned. He finds a soul mate in Bishop Charles Ighele, Presiding Bishop of Holy Spirit Mission.

“Pastor E O Adeboye’s recent comments on some important national issues might look to you as ‘new found activism’ to use your own words but it is not so new to some of us who have the rare privilege of meeting and eating with him once in a while.

“Daddy Adeboye is highly interested in national issues and has hardly hidden his views. He discusses these issues with those he wants to discuss them with. He asks questions on matters he does not understand. I have had cause to tell many people who complain that he is only concerned about his church that it is not so.

I have had cause to tell them that we cannot turn him to an Archbishop Benson Idahosa because they have different personalities. Idahosa tackled issues boldly and frontally while daddy Adeboye tackles issues boldly but from public glare and applause.”

Bishop Ighele added that Nigerians have benefited from Pastor Adeboye’s quiet diplomatic style without knowing, just as they also benefited from the holy hurricane style of the departed Archbishop Benson Idahosa. “With the little knowledge l have of these two great brands, l do not expect daddy Adeboye to begin to learn a new dance step dancing to the music of activism at this age and stage of his life.

He has always said that he does not need to speak again on any issue the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has spoken on because he is under the leadership of the association of which he was once her president. “I guess that his comments on issues recently is probably because he felt that those issues needed to be addressed more and probably from a “mathematical” dimension.

He speaks privately to relevant political authorities but that does not mean that he does not speak publicly. Check the news of yesteryears and you will come across a few of his comments on issues,” Ighele further explained.

For his own part, renowned Professor of Theology and Social Ethics, Prof Yusuf Turaki, is happy that Pastor Adeboye has spoken the mind of Nigerians across the nation. His words: “Pastor Adeboye has only said what millions of Nigerians have been saying about the need for restructuring.

But the political elites do not have ears to hear. They have a concept of Nigeria that they tailor only to serve the interest of the political elites and not the interest of the common Nigerian. This is sad.”

According to Prof Turaki, Pastor Adeboye has cried out as a pastor of Nigerians across the nation. “He hears the cries of Nigerians, he hears the quest of Nigerians of creating a conducive, viable, viral Nigeria as a nation. He hears all of these; I am glad that he has started talking, Prof Turaki said adding; “But my philosophy is that you have time that you have to be quiet and you have time for you to speak up.

I am glad that this is the time and the period has come and that is why he is speaking up. And I respect him for that. Not only him but Nigerians have been crying for restructuring but government has deaf ears and refused to listen to cries and wishes of Nigerians.”

Invariably the Director of National Issues, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Steven Adegbite, said he supports everything Baba Adeboye has said. “Unless we want to deceive ourselves, everybody knows that Nigeria is not really working. Anyone that is concern must know that we really need God to intervene. If restructuring is the solution nothing should stop it, because we need to move our nation forward.

“Nigeria belong to all of us and people a suffering, people are dying, people are being killed unabated and there is nothing the government is doing about it.

Their best is not good enough for us; and can no longer accept it. Economically, we are suffering and we are walking in jeopardy and it’s only God that will deliver us,” Bishop Adegbite said. He however, said that government, on its part, must be alive to its responsibility and be sincere.

“Government must have people oriented programmes in place; the time for government to be indifferent and not sensitive to the yearning and aspiration of the people is no longer acceptable in Nigeria. So Baba Adeboye has said it and its God that has spoke.

And for the government to be really serious and deliver, it must listen to the voice of wisdom. We are going to ensure that Nigeria move forward and we will continue to pray for the nation and we are going to ensure that we remain one body in the Lord. Once we are able to do that, its going to be well with our nation.

“But we need sincerity on the part of the government; we need dedication on their part, we need them to have the fear of God, which is the Beginning of wisdom; without which it is going to be difficult for our nation to move forward.

So Baba Adeboye has spoken and we are standing by what he has said,” Adegbite added. But why has it taken such a long time before Adeboye decided to speak up? Adegbite said: “You will agree with me that the prophet of the old don’t just speak any how.

The will seek the face and it is when God ask them to speak that they will speak. So Baba Adeboye has spoken when the Lord asked him to speak. If anyone is questioning that, the person need to get to heaven and asks God.”

Like this: Like Loading...