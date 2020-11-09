Restructuring debate gains momentum

Restructuring: Confab, APC reports battle for primacy

FELIX NWANERI reports on the new dimension to the debate on restructuring of Nigeria, following arguments over whether the respective reports of the 2014 National Conference or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 2017 Committee on Restructuring should enjoy prominence

The need to restructure Nigeria has continued to dominate the political space of late. Advocates of restructuring of Nigeria are of the view that the country is likely to disintegrate if urgent steps are not taken to address critical national issues. To most stakeholders, the federal system of government in operation at the moment has only succeeded in creating a powerful Federal Government at the expense of the states and local governments.

Others have queried whether Nigeria should continue to operate the presidential system of government and a full-time legislature, among others, in the face of dwindling resources.

High cost of governance at the various levels – federal, states and local councils – according to them, is partly responsible for the country’s stunted development despite abundant human and natural resources. The belief is that after deduction of running cost by the various levels of government, little or nothing is left for capital projects.

There is also a debate on autonomy for the states; fiscal federalism to pave the way for resource control by the states; equality of states and local governments among the six geo-political zones; state police and the indigeneship question, among others given the growing discontentment in the polity.

However, there a political school that is advocating a return to regionalism as the present 36-state structure is no longer sustainable. Advocates of regionalism are of the view that the proliferation of states has continued to impede the country’s progress.

Reference was made about India with a population of about 1.2 billion people with only 28 states, while Nigeria with a population of about 200 million has 36 states that are mostly unviable as evident from their inability to even pay salaries of public servants.

Despite this, some individuals and groups are still demanding for new states. Some, however, seem genuine given that they are inspired by the same concerns that preceded state creations in the past – minority fears, inequality and skewed development.

There are also calls for a re-tooling of the Nigerian federalism by tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Those who belong to this political school are of the view that the powers of the Federal Government should be whittled down as it seems that it is the only government in place with about 65 items it has powers on in the Exclusive Legislative List.

It was also argued that the unitary constitution/system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system, has failed to solve the country’s numerous problems and therefore, restructuring of Nigeria cannot be more urgent than now that the nation is faced with agitations for self-determination as well as security challenges.

The fears over Nigeria’s future, notwithstanding, the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, seemed not disposed to any process that will alter the status quo except done through the National Assembly.

Many had advised the President, when he came to power in 2015 to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference convoked by his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, as according to them, the confab came up with several recommendations to restructure the country and put it on the path to greatness.

However, the fear at that time was that the opposition APC that boycotted the conference convoked by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government is unlikely to implementation of the confab report.

The fear was confirmed, when President Buhari, described the conference as a misplacement of priority. His words: “I advised against the issue of National Conference. You would recall that ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) was on strike then for almost nine months.

The teachers in the tertiary institutions were on strike for more than a year, yet that government had about N9 billion to organise that meeting (National Conference) and some (members) were complaining that they hadn’t even been paid.

“I never liked the priority of that government on that particular issue, because what it meant is that the discussions on what the National Assembly ought to do were more important than keeping our children in schools. That is why I haven’t even bothered to read it or asked for a briefing on it and I want it to go into the so-called archives.”

Despite the President’s stand, the clamour for restructuring persisted. Social cultural organistaions, particularly in the southern and North Central parts of the country – Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief John Nwodo, Afenifere led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) led by Air Commodore Indongesit Nkanga (rtd) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF) led by Engr. Ben Akarka – have relentlessly insisted that Nigeria should be restructured.

Some elder statesmen and former leaders like First Republic Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark; his Aviation counterpart, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; former President Olusegun Obasanjo as well as ex-military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, have at one point or the other backed the call.

Also, pro-Northern groups such as Northern Elders Forum (NEF), which some hitherto believed are against restructuring has joined the fray. NEF spokesperson, Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, in a recent interview, insisted that the country must be restructured to address fundamental issues that ought to have been addressed since Nigeria gained independence.

He said: “The two basic functions of the state are to secure citizens and provide for their welfare. Now, the Nigerian state is failing in both camps. So, restructuring for us means addressing those failures and identifying ideas, suggestions, and changes that can actually fit into the process of improving them.”

But the presidency has repeatedly in its response, maintained that Buhari would not be pressured to make any decision that would not be in the interest of the nation, while urging those clamouring for restructuring to channel their case through the National Assembly as government believes that anything outside the parliament will not reflect the will of the people.

Some questions over President Buhari’s positions are: Will the National Assembly as presently constituted be disposed to a full scale exercise that will alter the status quo?

How feasible is an-other national dialogue and what would be the fate of its outcome? Can restructuring be achieved through constitutional review given the fact the National Assembly is the only body empowered by the constitution to amend the constitution?

While answers to these questions and others over what shape the proposed restructuring should take, a fresh twist was added to the debate recently, when some stakeholders advised the ruling party to look at the report of the Committee on Restructuring it set up in 2017 and initiate executive bills, which when passed into law by the National Assembly, will address most of the issues agitating the minds of Nigerians.

However, genuine as this proposal seems, it has triggered an attrition battle between the APC and PDP as the main opposition party claims that it has a political undertone. Consequently, there is a debate over which of the two reports – 2014 confab and APC Committee on Restructuring – should be in the fore in the eventuality of a restructuring exercise.

2014 National Conference report

The confab was packaged by a 13-member Presidential Advisory Committee on National Dialogue headed by Senator Femi Okurounmu and the 492 citizens selected from across the various strata of the country for the exercise were inaugurated on March 17, 2014.

Headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Kutigi, the conference was originally billed to last for three months but was granted one month extension. It concluded committee sittings and plenary sessions in mid-July after which delegates went on a short break to enable the conference’s secretariat compile the report.

On their return, the delegates approve the draft report and the confab wound up, following a motion by Second Republic Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide, and seconded by Yadoma Mandara, who was the youngest delegate.

Consequently, the report was submitted to then President Goodluck Jonathan on August 21, 2014. No doubt, the conference was tested by some thorny national issues such as resource control, derivation principle, Land Use Act and national security, among others, but at the end of deliberations, the delegates were able to reach common grounds on a majority of the issues by consensus.

The 22-volume report of the confab, totaling 10,335 pages contained about 600 resolutions. Top among the recommendations were the creation of 18 new states; three per geo-political zone and an additional state for the South-East to make the zone have equal number of states with the other zones except the North-West, which has seven. It also recommended that states willing to merge can also do so based on certain conditions.

On resource control/derivation principle/ fiscal federalism, the conference recommended that the Federal Government should set up a technical committee to determine the appropriate percentage on issues of reconstruction and rehabilitation of areas ravaged by insurgency and internal conflicts as well as solid minerals development.

It also recommended that the sharing of the funds to the Federation Account among the three tiers of government should be done in the following manner: Federal Government – 42.5 per cent, State Governments – 35 per cent and Local Governments 22.5 per cent, while the percentage given to population and equality of states in the existing sharing formula be reduced. On forms of government, the confab recommended the Modified Presidential System, a home-made model of government that effectively combines the presidential and parliamentary systems of government.

According to the recommendation, the president shall pick the vice president from the legislature; select not more than 18 ministers from the six geo -political zones and not more than 30 percent of his ministers from outside the legislature. It also recommended for a reduction in the cost of governance by pruning the number of political appointees and using staff of ministries where necessary.

The conference endorsed the bi-cameral legislature in place, but recommended that all elected members of the legislative arms of all tiers of government should serve on part-time basis. It also recommended that the presidency should rotate between the North and the South and among the six geo-political zones, while the governorship will rotate among the three senatorial districts in a state.

On the contentious issue of local governments as the third tier of government, the confab recommended that the councils should no longer be the third tier of government, rather the federal and states are to be the only tiers of government. It also recommended that states can create as many local governments they want; scrapping of the Joint State/ Local Government Account, while the constitution should fix the tenure for local governments at three years.

The conference also recommended the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs).

The confab also recommended for the removal of immunity clause if the offences attract criminal charges to encourage accountability by those managing the economy; independent candidacy so that every Nigerian who meets the specified condition in the Electoral Act should be free to contest elections; special courts to handle corruption cases; amendment to the Land Tenure Act to take care of compensation and stoppage of governments sponsorship of Christian and Muslim pilgrimages to the holy lands, among several others.

Then President Jonathan, who assured that the report, would be passed to the Council of State and the National Assembly for legislation, added that the Federal Government will act on aspects of the report that require executive action. This negated initial belief that the confab recommendations would be subjected to a referendum.

Despite the assurance on the report’s implementation, the then PDP government failed to commence the recommendations of even those that required administrative fiat until the party lost power in the 2015 general election.

Also, the 7th National Assembly never debated the report until it wound up.

APC Restructuring Committee report

Inaugurated on June 19, 2017, the committee initially had 10 members, but its membership was later expanded to 23. Its mandate was to distill the true intent and definition of true federalism as promised by the party during the campaigns for the 2015 elections, and to take a studied look on the report of the various national conferences, especially that of 2014 and come up with recommendations.

Chaired by Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, the committee in the course of its assignment, held town hall meetings in the six geopolitical zones, and submitted its report to the then APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in January 2018.

Among its recommendations were resource control, state police, control of local governments by states, constitutional amendment to allow merger of states, state court of appeal and independent candidacy. The Kaduna State governor, who revealed then that 8,014 people were engaged by the committee in the course of its research and that Nigerians indicated interest in 24 issues, announced that out of these 24 items, the committee made recommendation on 13 of them. His words: “After four months of rigorous research, we are pleased to inform the chairman we have completed our assignment and are here to present our report. Our report is in four volumes.

“The report is in four volumes with Volume One containing background information of the research and recommendations; Volume Two, Action plans from the research to implement its resolution and draft of bills; Volume Three, Media reports and the result of the online survey of the issue and Volume Four, the appendix- summary of all memoranda received. “I’ll like to highlight some principal recommendation by the committee. We articulated 14 issues re-occurring in previous conferences. At the end of our rigorous research, debates and deliberations, we came up with 24 items that Nigerians have indicated interest views that balance our federation.

“These items are; creation of states, merger of states, delegation principle, fiscal federalism, devolution of power and resources between state, federal and local governments, federating units, form of government, independent candidacy, land tenure system, local government autonomy ,power sharing and rotation, resource control, types of legislature, demand for affirmation for vulnerable groups; people with disabilities, women and youth, ministerial appointment, citizenship, state constitution, community participation, minimum wage, governance, judiciary, state re-alignment and border adjustment, circular status of the federation; and referendum.

“We articulated only 13 issues from the various opinions expressed by Nigerians in our engagement, identified these 24 issues for which the committee deliberated and has made recommendations in the report. We went ahead to look at these recommendations to convert them into concrete actions that the party, government and the National Assembly can take to re-balance our federation.” Odigie-Oyegun, who praised the committee for a job well done, promised that the report would be considered and a decision made within a short time.

“I am going to promise that before the middle of February (2018), it would have been considered and decided upon by the various structures of the party and will be presented to the authorities as the considered view and decision of the APC for appropriate implementation,” he said.

Expectedly, the APC committee report went the way of the confab report as well as reports of other conferences before it such as the 1994/1995 Constitutional Conference by the regime of General Sani Abacha and the 2005 National Political Reform Conference (NPRC), convoked by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Fayemi, el-Rufai on the urgency of now

While not much came out of the APC committee report more than two years after it was submitted, the ceaseless clamour for restructuring of Nigeria seems to have prompted the proposal by some chieftains of the party that it was time to take a second look at the document and commence the process of its implementation.

Two governors of the party, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Nasir el-Rufai, who spoke at the 50th anniversary of the Centre for Historical Documentary and Research, otherwise known as Arewa House, penultimate weekend, reiterated that restructuring is the only way to make the country work better for everyone.

While Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) said that Nigeria must be re-created to satisfy restructuring agitations, if the nation’s sociopolitical and economic greatness must be attained, el-Rufa’i said restructuring Nigeria is an opportunity that should not be toyed with as it will allow each state to be independent in managing its affairs without relying on the Federal Government.

In a paper titled: “Unfinished Greatness: Towards a More Perfect Union in Nigeria,” the Ekiti governor, who was the guest speaker at the event, said: “In our quest towards a more perfect union therefore, the main challenge is one of re-creating the union and the basis of its fundamental national association. Unfortunately for us as a people, it is a challenge that has been affected by mutual suspicion and unnecessary brickbats.

Caught in our politics of difference and otherness, devolution, decentralisation and restructuring often used as synonyms and such other epithets have come to mean different things to different people, depending on the ethnic and regional toga they wear.

“Our age-long distrusts and suspicions of one another are now being tested and contested on these epithets. However, stripped of all opportunism and dysfunctional baggage, these epithets should simply refer to a way to re-imagine and reinvent our country to make it work well for everyone.

The challenge is how to address the issue of restructuring the Nigerian federal system without upsetting the apple-cart; that is, how to add value to the structure and systemic efficacy of the federal arrangement, without unleashing instability occasioned by the mobilisation of ethnic, regional and religious sentiments and identities.”

The governor had earlier in October, averred that Nigeria cannot continue with its current political structure as the nation has gotten to a point at which it must confront its reality as a federation. He, particularly, called for devolution of powers to the states in order to the yearnings of the population as the current structure privileges those who are more associated with a unitary rather than a genuine federal structure that is accountable more to the people and responsive to the challenges the people have.

He added that contrary to the belief in some quarters that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is averse to constitution reform, the party has not only articulated in clear terms what its views are on what many refer to as restructuring, but also proposed bills in that regard. His words: “I think that we are fast getting to a point at which we must confront our reality as a federation; we can’t continue to run an economy the way we are doing.

We have to figure a structure that is more responsive to the yearnings of the population and this current structure, obviously privileges those who are more associated with a unitary rather than a genuine federal structure that is accountable more to the people and responsive to the challenges that the people have.

“What that structure should be, of course, has been subject of debate from all sides of Nigeria but clearly, the state structure that we have now is problematic; it is not working as it should and there is a clear justification for more devolution of not just functions.

Unless you want to suffer from the tyranny of unfunded mandate, you can devolve functions and not support it with resources and that is what we are faced with.” “Whether you call it restructuring or constitutional reform; I think it is just a nomenclature issue.

For us as APC, we have a comprehensive report – the Nasir el-Rufai committee report, which has not only articulated in clear terms what our views are on what you call restructuring, but also had proposed bills attached to it, which we then took as APC governors to the leadership of the National Assembly – Ahmed Lawan (President of the Senate) and Femi Gbajabiamila (Speaker of the House of Representatives).

“We handed the report and bill over to them and said that we do not have the power to make laws but these are our proposals as governors of the APC and we believe that when you start your constitution reform process, this is one of the materials you should treat as a formal memorandum from us. So, APC at either the executive branch or the governors is not averse to constitutional reform.

“At times, I read that APC as a ruling party is opposed to this issue but that is not true. If you read the manifesto of the party, our position on the issue was clearly stated and we followed it up with the el-Rufai committee and we have given the report of that committee to the leadership of the National Assembly. Now that legislators led by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, have started with the constitution reform process, it is our hope that it will not go the way of previous constitution review processes.

“As governors, we do not have the power but we can propose and encourage members of our party but ultimately, the power resides in our National Assembly. A few alterations have happened since 1999; may be alteration on judicial autonomy, legislative autonomy, electoral amendment and a few other things but the root and branch of constitutional reform has not happened and that is what I think the National Assembly really ought to spend bulk of its time on.

“They should pull together all the various constitution reform processes – the Niki Tobi process, the Jonathan process, the one by Obasanjo and the el-Rufai committee report.

Let us all these be consolidated, get some technical people to sieve through them and subject it to a national referendum and we have a constitution. I don’t think it is a rocket science, may be there isn’t that political will in the National Assembly but they cannot say that it is Buhari or the APC governors that have stopped them from doing this because we have done our bit.”

Governor el Rufai, who aligned with this submission in his speech at the Arewa House lecture, called on the National Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee on Constitutional Review to take advantage of his committee’s report and initiate constitutional and legislative amendments to take care of restructuring without further delay.

He said: “I will not hesitate to admit that I am passionate about what constitutional framework will best enable the promise of this country to manifest. I had the privilege of chairing the APC Committee on True Federalism with membership across the political and demographic spectrum to lay out our party’s roadmap for our nation’s greatness.

In its report, that committee defined the values that, in its opinion, promote and the APC Committee on True Federalism produced clear recommendations to strengthen federalism and achieve national cohesion and healthy subnational competition connote True Federalism and proposed a clear roadmap for implementing the recommendations.

“As its report show, the committee also made efforts to accelerate the implementation of its recommendations by producing draft bills that incorporate the recommendations either as proposed amendments to our Constitution or our national laws. It is a matter for regret that for some reasons, the consequential action by the APC leadership to adopt and implement the report has not happened since it was submitted in January 2018. The urgency of our challenges dictates that we should move fast with a sense of purpose to remove the structural bottlenecks that hobble our country.

There is very little time left to secure and begin to implement the necessary constitutional amendments.”

PDP insists on Confab report

Reacting to the submissions by the governors, the PDP rejected the report of the APC Committee on Restructuring, describing it as an attempt by the ruling party to manipulate and frustrate the clamour by majority of Nigerians for a genuine restructuring of Nigeria.

The party, which alleged that APC is planning to replace the 2014 National Conference report with its committee’s report on restructuring, said the move would be an unpardonable assault on the sensibility of over 200 million Nigerians, whose collective interests were contained in the confab report.

The main opposition party, in a statement by it its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerians to be at alert over what it described as a fresh ploy by some ambitious APC leaders to blackmail the legislature and create an impression of commitment to restructuring in order to beguile the people and soften the ground for their personal presidential ambitions ahead of 2023 elections.

The statement read in part: “Our party stands at the forefront of efforts for genuine restructuring and holds that the authentic materials for a genuine restructuring are contained in the 2014 National Conference report, wherein, Nigerians, across all the divides, collectively provided a road map out of our constitutional quagmires; and not a partisan report by the APC.

“It is therefore unacceptable that the 2014 National Conference report, which embodies the desires and hopes of over 200 million Nigerians, has been shelved by President Muhammadu Buhari, since his predecessor in office, President Goodluck Jonathan, personally handed it over to him in 2015 for implementation in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“Our party, therefore, charges President Buhari to bring out the 2014 National Conference report, dust it up, and present it as an executive bill to the National Assembly to guide the desired amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with regard to restructuring.”

The PDP insisted that the partisan whims of one party, in a multi-party country of over 200 million people, cannot override the decisions that were meticulously reached by the majority of Nigerians at the National Conference. According to the party, Nigerians are not interested in APC’s deceptive antics but in a genuine effort towards a holistic amendment process that would restructure the country in the areas of true federalism, devolution of powers, electoral reforms, and unbundling of critical items in the exclusive list.

“It is rather unfortunate that those who hid in their shores to dismiss and blackmail the PDP on restructuring are now coming out today to sell cosmetic and partisan notion of restructuring to Nigerians as a decoy to further their selfish political ambitions.

If the APC is indeed sincere, it should call on President Buhari to immediately do the needful, today, not tomorrow, by presenting the 2014 National Conference report to the National Assembly as an executive bill on restructuring as desired by Nigerians,” PDP said.

The opposition’s stand is not unexpected given its belief that the recommendations of the 2014 confab are far reaching, but the views of the APC governors have equally been corroborated in some quarters although without a caveat – that their call should not be associated with any political colouration just to procure citizens’ support for future political permutations, and that the anticipated restructuring should be wholesome.

