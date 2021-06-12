Restructuring, federalism, devolution of powers are constitutional matters, Buhari tells Sultan, Ayokunle

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) that issues of restructuring; federalism and devolution of powers are constitutional matters which only the National Assembly could address. Buhari made this declaration yesterday while receiving members of NIREC led by Co-Chairmen, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, at the State House. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President reiterated his position on devolving power to the people saying that was why he signed the Executive Order granting autonomy to state legislature and judiciary.

The President, who disclosed that the prosecution of about 400 persons suspected financiers of terrorism in the country would soon commence following the suspension of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), expressed the hope that the ongoing constitution amendment by the National Assembly would resolve the contentious issues. He assured that efforts were already on to create a more conducive environment to address both direct and indirect causes of challenges including areas of job creation and employment generation, while appreciating religious leaders for their significant roles in national development, particularly in shaping perspectives.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) thanked the President for the onerous assignment of leading the country, urging the government to fund the armed forces better to confront myriad of security challenges facing the country, block sources of illegal arms, publish names of those funding terrorism and try them.

