Restructuring goes beyond state police or federal allocations – Makinde

Governor 'Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in this interview, speaks on achievements of his administration in the last two years and the next moves for the government, calls for restructuring of Nigeria, insecurity and the ongoing constitution review, among other issues.

How far would you say you have gone as regards the mandate given to you by the people of Oyo state and what have been the constraints?

From day one, even during the electioneering, we brought out a document, which is our Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State, 2019 to 2023, and we focused on four major areas – education, health, expansion of our economy through where we think we have the comparative advantage, which are agriculture, agribusiness, agro-processing, while the fourth pillar is security.

Recently, I visited the Ikere Gorge Dam, because I wanted the focus to shift to what we are trying to do with tourism and solid minerals development. I can tell you boldly that we are stabilising with some of our programmes.

Before I came in, Oyo State was already doing well with cassava, for instance. We had a retreat and I learnt that Oyo State was the second largest producer of cassava in Nigeria at that point.

So, I asked how many tonnes of cassava we are producing per annum. The next question was, how we got to that point. Was it just happenstance or through deliberate action? I asked for an explanation on those actions that we took that got us to that point but I was told the farmers were just cultivating on their own.

So, I said I was not sure the government did anything deliberately to encourage the farmers. I said, now, we have to be deliberate on how we approach things. Now, I feel we have stabilised with some of the deliberate actions that we took after coming into government.

What are those deliberate actions you’ve taken?

We got the best agribusiness practitioner on this continent to come into this government and got engaged with all the research institutes around here. In Ibadan, we have the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and others.

We have people doing research here and what have we done with their research outcomes to lift our agricultural output? We started approaching them one after the other and we got IITA to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with us and it gave us one of its best brains in agribusiness.

From that point, we started the Start Them Early Program (STEP) for the young ones out there.

We reorganized what they used to call Oyo State Agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP), which was just a drain pipe, established the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) and moved the headquarters to Saki.

We did the com missioning of the OYSADA Complex as part of the activities marking the second anniversary of the government. The Rural Community Development Centre at Awe was turned into an incubation centre for agribusiness.

Of course, not up to six months in office, COVID-19 hit everywhere and we were faced with different kinds of issues. What we tried to do was to turn this into opportunities.

We gave inputs and fertilisers to farmers and assisted them with a lot of other things. So, we believe we have stabilized in that area too. We have to keep expanding our economy and the next thing for us is solid minerals development, because we are blessed with deposits all over the place.

We’ve already discovered lithium in certain parts of Oyo State, and while the world is looking for 40 per cent purity of lithium, what we have found and tested is around 75 per cent purity.

On the tourism potential of Oyo State; for us, we are thinking about our nearness to Lagos and how we can exploit that to boost our own tourism earnings.

We may say the world is in the throes of COVID-19 and travels around the world for tourism have been hampered but how about internal tourism?

Let us even say Nigeria is not such a fantastic place for anyone from around the world to visit at this period, but internally, rather than people going to Dubai or Ghana, can we have people coming internally and our natural target will be Lagos. The last leg of our major pillars is security.

Yes, it has been quite challenging for us as a state, even countrywise but people easily forget the fact that Amotekun was not in existence before this administration came in.

We looked at the control of the federal agencies. They may call me the Chief Security Officer of Oyo State but in reality, I am actually the Chief Logistics officer. I can only give them logistics. If I call the Commissioner of Police to

comcarry out an assignment, she will have to call her Inspector General of Police in Abuja for further instructions.

So, those are the challenges you have with the federal arrangement and that is what we saw with the issue of security and we decided to operationalise Amotekun. At this point, I don’t think anybody in Oyo State can imagine the state without Amotekun.

That is how much impact Amotekun has been able to make within this very short period of time. So, on those four pillars, I think we have made good progress. The last bit on the expansion of our economy has to do with the engagement of our youths.

A lot of them are out there on the streets and not able to engage in productive ventures or do much. Some of them are real talents as far as sports is concerned, and that was why we went to Lekan Salami Sport Complex. Worldwide, sports is a $6 billion industry. But here in Oyo State, we have not been able to get a fair slice of the money.

This is another area where the issue of being deliberate in what you want to do comes in. Before now, Lagos used to be number one at any National Sports Festival, but this last one, Lagos beat Oyo State on the last day by one gold medal. They came 5th and we came 6th.

So, we are remodeling the Lekan Salami Sport Complex and we are putting an Olympic-sized swimming pool, the gym, tennis court and the rest so that we can bring in talents here and also see if we can get a small slice of the sport industry deliberately.

What have been the challenges so far?

Now, in terms of the challenges, this is two years but we should be celebrating six months, because we came in May 2019 and by January 2020, COVID-19 came up, which is still with us till now and throughout the world. That basically triggered an economic meltdown.

But the smart countries are managing themselves. At the national level, we have not been able to manage things well and that has impacted negatively on the states.

Also, a big challenge for us has been the kind of federalism that we are operating. I signed an anti-open grazing law in November 2019 and we could not implement it because you talk to the police and they are not willing. They are watching the body language of their folks in Abuja; the IGP and the rest. So, that has been a very big challenge to us.

Then, when Amotekun came, we were in total control of their operation and that was why when I operationalized them, I said I should be held accountable for their conduct.

But when they tried to implement the anti-open grazing law they were being arrested, I went to the then Commissioner of Police and asked why Amotekun operatives were being arrested even when the Police were supposed to collaborate with them to make the state safer for us.

And he said if people write petitions against them that they killed someone or carried illegal firearms, the Police were the only organization authorized in Nigeria to investigate those cases.

So, if you look through, they are telling us it is almost like the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau.

They didn’t want Amotekun to succeed in the first instance. So, we had to pull back and re-engage to let them know that we are actually pushing towards the same objective, which is to make this place safe. You have inter and intra-agency rivalry.

People will want to protect themselves or their agency in an advantageous position. So, that was what we have seen and those are the major challenges we have faced, which have slowed us down. We had COVID-19, economic meltdown, security challenges and all that but we are dealing with them.

For all these projects listed, how have you been able to source for the funds to finance them or, as it is being insinuated, you are doing all these by embarking on a borrowing spree?

Well, you definitely must have seen the release from the Debt Management Office. At this stage, I think Oyo State is probably owing about N90 billion and about $200 Million. And since we came in, we took N24 billion for contract financing and we have not accessed everything. We are probably still around N18 billion.

The $200 Million was taken by the previous administration for the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP). Before I came in, they had already spent about $54 million of that money and they had committed about $100 million as well.

For the award packages, they have done the evaluation, selected contractors and it was remaining the final sign-off. I was going to cancel it when I came in because I did not see any need for that but the World Bank came and said it will affect the relationship with Oyo State.

So, I said they should go ahead with the commitment and I am the one spending the over $40 million remaining right now.

But I have changed the work plan. For instance, I thought the Agodi Gardens Lake was the major source of flood in Ibadan, and it should have been part of the programme to start with.

So, I asked them to change some of the programmes and put in the gardens to desilt that lake, so that water can flow freely, and also desilt some of the major streams in Ibadan. So, that insinuation of a borrowing spree is not correct.

These two are the major chunk of money Oyo State is owing. Our government took N24 billion because when we came in, it was almost like we did not meet anything in the treasury, and what was coming from the federation account could not even cover the salary bills.

So, what we did basically was to try to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which we have been very successful in doing.

We have increased our IGR from less than N2 billion to over N3 billion now, which means monthly, we have N1 billion available, which was not there before now.

The N1 billion in a year means I can do N12 billion worth of projects and the target for us is to push that IGR to about N7 billion per month, and we think Oyo State has the potential to quickly get to that.

Take, for instance, we changed the waste management architecture and now have the Land Use Tax. I know they have sent bills out to people worth about N20 billion. Even if we have half or 60 per cent of that, say N12 billion, that is additional N1 billion aggregate monthly.

That will immediately take our IGR to about N4.3 billion. For this increase, we did not increase the taxes people are paying but all we have done is to just expand the base because when I came in, I told them that nobody has ever given me a bill in my own house here.

Everywhere in the world, you pay property tax, which is supposed to be utilized to ensure that you have security, evacuation of thrash, provision of water and electricity, and other infrastructural facilities but here, people just feel you build houses and don’t have responsibilities for the common areas.

What we have done was to move in there, enumerate the houses in Oyo State, and try to bring out a bill commensurate with the type of houses that we have seen.

This will be our first year of enforcing that and if we are successful, 60 per cent, it will push our IGR by another N1 billion and I think we are on that path. So, I have not borrowed anything compared to the previous administration.

Another thing we are doing is being creative with the way we handle our projects. The Moniya-Iseyin project was given out through a contract. We gave the contract out to KOPEK and we paid them based on that contract.

But on most of the other projects, we are exploring the Alternative Project Funding Approach. I will also say we have blocked a lot of loopholes and reduced the cost of running the government here.

Remember that for one year, everybody in the cabinet was using their vehicles and the ones we met here. I was using my own car. So, we prioritized project delivery for the people as opposed to taking care of ourselves first.

Having talked about how far you have gone in just two years, what are your goals for the next two years?

Yes, we will continue to look at those four pillars. On education, we have to consolidate. On health, we said we must have in every ward in Oyo State, a functional primary health centre that will have solid buildings, equipment and be well-staffed.

That was part of the reasons I went to NYSC Orientation Camp at Iseyin recently, because I wanted to know the number of medical doctors and other health workers that they have as corps members.

And just like we signed an MoU with IITA on agriculture, we signed an MoU with the University College hospital (UCH) on the consultants and health care personnel. I want to sign an MoU with NYSC.

We have 33 local governments in Oyo State and 351 wards. For each of those local governments, some have 10 wards, some 11, some 12 and the highest being 14. So, to start with, the Primary Health Care Board only has 17 doctors for the entire state.

So, I said I want one doctor in every local government, which should be 33. Then, let us use NYSC doctors to back them up. If we sign the MoU with NYSC, they know that they must get 33 doctors for us in every batch, and we also have to make the atmosphere conducive for them.

At Igbo-Ora General Hospital Annex, which we recently renovated, you see the doctor’s quarters. So, in every local government, we must have doctors’ quarters.

Those people are there and they manage the PHCs at the ward level. We have had to be deliberate about what we do and we are coming from inside a hole that the state was dug into by past administrators.

Now, I believe we have stopped digging in Oyo State but we are yet to climb out.

So, over the next two years, we need to climb out, we need to continue to expand our economy. Like I said, we have stabilised as far as agribusiness is concerned.

We believe we have made our position known to the entire world. In terms of infrastructure, targeting our economy, we are also making progress out there.

What are your thoughts on restructuring and true federalism and would you say the current constitution is a waste of time? Also, when are you going to pay the sacked local government chairmen, who won at the Supreme Court?

Did they win? There is a process. Why did we dissolve them in the first instance? They held elections into 68 local governments and LCDAs and we said, look, the Nigerian Constitution only recognises 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

What the justices of Supreme Court basically said with their judgement is that they are not even going to look at why we dissolved them; that it is their policy that governors should not dissolve local governments but the court can dissolve them. So, they expected that I should have gone to court, and then, they would look at the case and dissolve them.

But I know if I had gone to court, it would have taken them much time to come to judgement, they would have used their entire term. As a result, that would have become an academic exercise.

Now, they will still need to go to court to interpret the constitution and say, okay, we have 68 chairmen but only 33 are recognised by the constitution of Nigeria. Which ones do we pay?

So, it is still a long process. On the issue of restructuring, before now, if you want to apply to a university, you apply to that university, you do their exam. If they think you are a good student, you would be admitted. Then some people were not getting into the university that way.

So, they created the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and then with JAMB, we started hearing of educationally-disadvantaged states and all that. What that has done is to drag everybody down to the same level and that is what some of us are fighting against; asking for true federalism and restructuring. What we are saying is, don’t level down everything for everybody. Some of us may want to develop at our own pace.

We set the standard for ourselves in Oyo State. For instance, we have set the standard of the road from Moniya to Iseyin as the state’s standard. If that is the state’s standard, I don’t want you to go to Ologuneru and Eruwa and see something different or go to Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho road and see something of a lower standard. Anywhere we are fixing state roads; that is the standard.

So, restructuring, fiscal federalism go just beyond state police or federal allocations and all of that. I mean; that it is striking at the fundamentals of how do we progress as a people? The country must allow the states or people to develop at their own pace.

We shouldn’t say because some people are backward, then everybody should be brought to the same starting line.

There was this speculation that you wanted to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at some point. What is the true situation of things?

Is APC a party that anybody will want to cross to? It can never happen. When we came in, they were saying the previous administration was the architect of modern Oyo State; they said they constructed roads and I asked them to tell me the roads they constructed and calculate the kilometres of the roads.

We listed all of them and discovered that, for eight years, they did not do up to 40 kilometres of roads and you can investigate that. I can list those roads they started and completed for eight years.

If you are coming to Ibadan from the Toll Gate interchange, they came down to Challenge, went to Orita, and that is just for that axis. When you get to Dugbe through Eleyele, Jericho, they got a spur to Aleshiloye, that rail line, and then to after Police Headquarters and they came towards the Pension House. That is for that axis too.

They did six kilometres from the first roundabout in Iseyin to somewhere within the town. They completed that. They did the overhead bridge at Mokola and that was all. If you see any other one anywhere else, please tell me. They started the Saki Township road but didn’t complete it.

We took it up, and at their own cost, we saved N1.5 billion through Alternative Project Funding Approach. The Idi-Ape to Iwo road interchange, we completed it. We are doing the road all the way from Idi-Ape to Akobo-Ojurin.

The issue is that I am not in politics because I am desperate for any position; I was looking for an opportunity to serve. For APC; no. That is not a platform that anyone will even be interested in. If they have done well for Nigeria at least from 2015 till now, they are in the best position to judge.

They can set an agenda for all of us and tell us those things that they have done.

The PDP governors go everywhere, commissioning major infrastructure projects, how come APC governors are not doing that? I have been to Adamawa to commission projects. I have been to Rivers.

They are more than us and how come they are not going to commission projects in their different states? So, the APC defection rumour is a lie from the pit of hell and it is not going to happen.

Why is Oyo state not participating in the ongoing constitutional review exercise?

What is constitutional review? It is just a complete waste of time really. In 2014, they took people to Abuja, they stayed there and they produced a document. Yes, President Goodluck Jonathan did not sign it because he thought he was going to be re-elected and wanted to sign it after coming back.

That document has been on their table since 2015, what have they done with it? Yes, during the life of each National Assembly session, they vote money for the review of the constitution and the National Assembly has to spend the money. That is the exercise going on. If anything comes out of it, let us talk again.

You have been on the seat for two years as a governor, what do you think is wrong with Nigeria and how best do you think the country could be fixed?

What is wrong with Nigeria is known to all of us. First, the majority of us want to reap where we have not sowed. People come to me and say since I am the governor, I own the purse of the state and I am supposed to be doing this and that. That should not be.

Even when we are talking about restructuring, it is not a magic bullet; it will throw up its own set of challenges. But the question is how come we have tried a system in the past where you still have a little bit of corruption but things are really known to the people. So, the problem with Nigeria is us.

An arrangement that guarantees fairness, equity and justice, I think, can lead to greatness for this country.

How come our people in the diaspora are working well, contributing to the world but when they come in here, they cannot function? It is because people like you, people like me, will see white and call it grey.

Yes, we may think this is not affecting anybody but in reality it is because people are losing confidence in it. Before now, there has been a trust deficit between the government and the people but we are trying to be open

