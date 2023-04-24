Restructuring is the way to go if Nigeria must move forward –Ojikutu

Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu is a former deputy governor of Lagos State. In this interview with YEMI OLAKITAN, she speaks on her experience in the hands of the ruling political party in the state and why she is opposed to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s emergence as Presidentelect, among other issues

You recently addressed a press conference, where you raised the alarm over threat to your life and some other issues. Who is after your life?

For some time now, I have been observing the gradual degeneration in Nigeria. Some people have abused me over my last interview, saying I granted the interview because I want to be seen to be busy. I don’t need to malign anybody to be seen. I know I have done a lot of public work that are commendable by the grace of God and people are still remembering me. That keeps me in people’s memory. God brought me into public life in 1981. I was known for my work ethic in the private and public sectors and that was what made me be nominated as deputy governor. I abhor corruption. I was once in charge of the Lagos State Transport Corporation and land use in Lagos State.

If I wanted to be rich, I would have compromised. I didn’t take anything from anybody. I have apathy towards corruption. I hate anything that is fraudulent. I don’t tolerate corruption at all. I don’t believe you have to be corrupt to be okay in this world because God has given all of us the ways and means to be okay in the world. You only have to look inwards and find your own clue on how to be okay and contented and I thank God for contentment. Based on my experience in the private and public sectors, corruption has been going on for a long time but it was not supported by the powers that be many years ago.

That is where the difference is now. In those days, corruption was on but a lot of people frowned at it. So, it didn’t gain ground but now corruption has become an accepted way of doing things. That is what is frightening me. And this is what has led to my coming out to ask where is Nigeria heading to? I was part and parcel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before I stepped back when my mother said ‘you will not steal and you will not allow others to steal, so what are you doing in politics. Don’t let them kill you; come out, especially after Funsho Williams’s death.’ So, I listened to my mother and I refused the appointment that was given to me to continue with the Federal Character Commission and left politics.

It is believed in some quarters that your recent outburst against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is as a result of your political differences. How would you react to that?

When I was in the PDP in 2002, I was one of the party’s gubernatorial aspirants but at the same time, I was a Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission, representing Lagos State, and the reports we were receiving in the Federal Character Commission, showed that Lagos indigenes were being marginalised for one reason or the other. So, I have to pay a courtesy call to the governor as the commissioner representing Lagos State. That was the norm then. In my letter requesting the courtesy call, I stated that I am coming to discuss indigeneship affairs with him as we have data that showed that they have been marginalised in Lagos. Bola Tinubu, the then-governor granted the appointment and we went there. When I stood up to present my address, he was very visibly angry, saying I have come to play politics because I am a PDP governorship aspirant. I told him, I am not there to play politics but to present data to him. He said he didn’t see any data. I told him I have already sent ahead what I came to present. He said he didn’t get anything, that I am only playing politics. It was so bad that day and I was shaking. Then one of the commissioners sitting in front sent him a note; I don’t know what was on that note. After reading the note, he calmed down and told me to present what I came to discuss with him. I said ‘we will send it sir.’ The courtesy visit ended and when I got to the office, we packaged everything again and sent it to him. I wasn’t playing politics; it was about facts and figures; I did not know that it had fallout. A few years later something happened. I had land allocated to me on Victoria Island by Raji Rasaki. Governor Michael Otedola later took over that land and gave me another land. It was when I got the Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) that I realised that Governor Otedola has changed the land that was given to me. I sent him a note that this is not the land on my Allocation Letter. He was on his way out of the country and told me that when he comes back, we will talk about it. That was in 1993 and he never came back as governor. So, I was stalked with a land that was not my original allocation. That land had a problem because there was a squatter on it; a Lebanese squatter, who was making building blocks on it. He said the local government allocated the land to him. The local government has no business allocating land to anybody according to the law of Lagos State. So, I have to take him to court to recover the land from him. That case went on for a couple of years and I got a judgement. Shortly after I got judgement to take over the land from him, some people came to me as developers. Actually, it was my husband that they approached. They paid some money and went to do the search. After doing the search, they came back to say the land’s CofO had been revoked. I told them I am not aware. When we looked at the date of revocation, it was shortly after the issue between me and Governor Tinubu. So that means he dealt with me after the event by revoking the CofO of my land. I told them to approach him since I have already given them the documents of the land to see what can be done. They went to him and he said I must have known that he took the land. He said I did something and I didn’t approach him to apologise. I asked what I did wrong and why I should apologise to him.

Were you able to reconcile the issue?

I contacted Oba Akiolu and he waded in. He said he doesn’t know what we can do because he doesn’t know what is between me and Governor Tinubu and that he doesn’t want to hear anything about me. I said there is nothing between us except the issue of me saying Lagos indigenes have been marginalised. While the issue was on, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the then president wanted to visit Lagos on tour. During that period, I was the most senior PDP public official from Lagos. The Governor’s Office invited me to be part of those to meet President Obasanjo. It was supposed to be an elders committee meeting and state banquet.

It was during Ramadan; my husband and I dressed up for the meeting, which was supposed to start at 4.pm, so that it would end up breaking the fast. When we got there, my husband went to the sitting room and I was with the elders where the meeting was to take place. The governor’s aides came to meet me and said: ‘Your Excellency, you came for dinner, this meeting is for elders.’

I told them I was invited to it. It is in the letter that I was given and the aides went away. I didn’t know something was brewing outside. Apparently Chief Molade Okoya Thomas saw me at the meeting and went to tell Tinubu that I was there. That was when they told the aides to come and tell me to leave the meeting but I gave the aides the information that I was invited. In the meantime, I have already sent my aide to go to the house to get a copy of the letter because I didn’t bring it along. When President Obasanjo arrived, Tinubu walked to where I was sitting and told me to leave the venue.

I asked him why he said I was not invited. He turned to the elders towards where Chief Molade Okoya Thomas was and asked if I was invited. Chief Okoya Thomas said: ‘No, she was not invited. She shouldn’t be here. She is not one of us.’ I challenged him based on his three sentences: ‘She was not invited. She shouldn’t be here. She is not one of us.’ Tinubu turned to me and said: ‘Did you hear that, you have to leave.’ I said I was invited to the meeting, but as your Excellency pleases, if you say I should leave, I will leave. So I took my bag and went out. A lot of people who were there including Prof. Fafunwa were surprised and nobody understood what was going on but they had the statement by Chief Okoya Thomas and also had the statement by Tinubu telling me to go out. After the meeting, when my husband tried to approach Chief Okoya Thomas, he took to his heels. I have never seen an elderly man run like that because he probably thought my husband wanted to attack him. So, since he (Tinubu) walked me out of the meeting, our relationship has not been cordial. The issue of my pension also came up. He didn’t pay the pension. He said all of us who were elected before him were not entitled to the pension that was drawn up and which addressed all those who were elected. He said the elected only means those who were elected with him and after him. So, he didn’t pay Jakande, Jafojo, Otedola and myself. They said Baba Jakande said he was not interested but Baba said he didn’t tell anybody such; that at least they should give him what they want to give him before he will now say he is not interested. I took the Lagos State government to court after I approached Governor Babatunde Fashola and he said I should write a letter requesting for payment of pension. I wrote the letter but they wrote me back to say I was not entitled to it. I gathered all my information together and went to court and I got judgement that they should give me my pension; that the pension is for all the elected officers but up to today, no pension. All the governors have no power to pay it. Tinubu is the one who put them there and they dare not go against whatever he wants. So, this has been the situation between us and all of them know that he doesn’t want to hear my name. In many of their functions, when they are introducing dignitaries, it is either they don’t mention my name or they don’t acknowledge that I am there. You know all sorts of humiliating situations that I was accommodating. I have been stomaching so many usual incidents, innuendoes and snide remarks from those who believe they are doing things to gain the favour of Bola Tinubu.

What actually led to your recent outburst after keeping quiet for long?

I was still talking to a few people about my pension. Why are they doing this? They went to the Court of Appeal, they hanged the case, they are not following it up. When Governor Akinwunmi Ambode got to office, he decided that the matter should be settled. He said they should go and withdraw the case from the Court of Appeal and settle it. They were on it but at a stage, he had a problem with Tinubu, so they couldn’t conclude. I was still talking to some of the bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC) for me to get my pension. So, it was through that that I heard that the last time he (Tinubu) was talked to, he asked, is she still around? When that got to me, I also called them back again to say I heard your boss asked this, am I safe? Those I talked to said they will find out, but till today, they never came back. That was when I started feeling not safe.

What informed your support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi in the recent presidential poll against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is a Yoruba like you?

During the election, I was all out for Peter Obi because every time he stands up to talk and what he has done, I see myself in him. If I am put in this position, I will turn Nigeria around 360 degrees with all the loopholes of corruption and all that. I believe he can do something. I have been examining Peter Obi; he has records of what he has done in Anambra and people talked about him. They said he is stingy but we need somebody now who is disciplined, who can say enough is enough for the suffering of Nigerians, let us do it in a different way; not the same. Besides, I believe we are not fair in this nation by not allowing the South-East to produce a president. North, South-West and South-South have produced presidents; what is the reason why the South-East cannot have it? I also believe in restructuring. The clamour for power by the various zones would be subdued if we do proper restructuring. Every state and every region will be able to develop according to their resources and capacity without waiting for handouts from the central. So, that is where I stand. Restructuring is the way to go if Nigeria must move forward. I have been limiting my public outings because it appears as if I have been marked. Somebody has given out the word, they just don’t know how to go about it and I now remember Funsho Williams and others. So, why should I keep quiet? I don’t want to be anybody’s victim. That is why I decided that as it is now, let me have my say, tomorrow is another day. The way Nigeria is going now; everywhere is corrupt, you go to the markets, the market people are not selling at fair prices. Everything is inflated because they themselves don’t know what they are getting and how they are getting it. Everybody is looking for you to give them something before they will do their work. I am a Muslim, and I believe in complete submission to the will of Allah, in practice, in words, and indeed but that does not mean that I should compromise. I am a Yoruba person but that does not mean that I should see something that is wrong and not be able to say wrong is wrong from my own perspective. Why should you assassinate me or kill me slowly because of my belief? It is supposed to be a democracy.

You said that you are yet to receive your pensions while others are being paid. What do you think is responsible for the delay?

Why was the Certificate of Occupancy for my land revoked? No reason was given. Why was I walked out of a meeting of which I should be part of? No reason was given; only that I was told I was not one of them. There is an aspect that I forgot to mention. I was almost put into handcuffs and jailed over a land matter over a mistake in identity about land. A man called CJ or CY, whom I had the transaction with, confessed to my estate agent that he was approached to scandalize me and that was in the prelude to the 2015 elections, so that I will not have any influence on the 2015 election. If not that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) was removed by the great power of the Almighty 24 hours before I was to be taken to court, I would have been put in handcuffs and my pictures would have been on the front pages of newspapers. The bad picture on the internet about me wearing a scarf was taken when I was still mourning my husband. I was still mourning my husband when the SFU people came to the house to arrest me and took my picture like I was a criminal. They met me in my normal home without wearing any makeup and they took me to the station and photographed me in order to portray me as a criminal.

Have you been able to reach out to Tinubu or any of his close associates to resolve the differences between the two of you?

I reached out to him; Oba Akiolu also reached out to him. He is my egbon and we were very close. He couldn’t bring anything out of it. When his (Tinubu) son died, I followed Alhaja Bintu Tinubu to go and commiserate with him. And when he saw me, he was surprised and I wonder why he was surprised because I know I have nothing against him. We prayed for him. When we were going, he said I understand you want to see me. That means he has gotten my message that I wanted to see him but since then nothing.

During your press conference, you were quoted as saying that if Tinubu is inaugurated in as president, you will leave the country. What informed that position?

I said so because I am not proud of him to be my president with his antecedents and his credentials, which he has not come out to explain. How can I have a president that I will not know his correct age and background? That doesn’t mean I hate him. There are so many things not transparent about Bola Tinubu. Let him come out and say it as it is.

If he won the presidential election despite all the reservations and criticism, don’t you think Nigerians wanted it that way?

If he won the election, yes, but how did he come about getting the ticket for the election? Everything has been in suspense from the time he decided to contest for the presidency. If the people have elected him as you said, then these are not my people. I can’t take the people who elected him as my kith and kin because I cannot operate in a situation where I will have somebody whom I don’t believe in, who I believe does not mean well for this nation in terms of outside recognition and all that. I believe Nigeria will be compromised in many ways because foreign countries have dossiers on our president and it will affect our national image.

In my religion, God says, if you are in a place, where His will is not being done, where the fear of Him is not being practiced, you should relocate. The world is large. I don’t know where I am going to but I know I will go and it is not as if I will go with my Green Passport because with the Green Passport, if he gets sworn in, he will be my president. I will not for one day be a Nigerian citizen with Bola Tinubu as president. I understand they said Bode George should take me along. Bode and I are on a parallel line. Bode is part of the system of same of same. Bode is part of the PDP mess.

I am not afraid to say Bode is part of the PDP mess of the 24 years of same of same governance. We are not on the same page at all. Mine is a different thing. Nobody is 100 per cent clean. I am not 100 per cent clean but I have not brought myself out to say I want to be your president. If you are bringing yourself out, you should be ready for whatever they are going to throw at you. Whoever is abusing me, they are just abusing me for nothing. I have not crossed their threshold. What I am saying is that I, Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, am not into having kith and kinship with people who accept corruption as a way of life. If they are in the majority, then I am not part of them.

Is your position on Tinubu informed by what transpired between the two of you in the past?

No! God has blessed Bola Tinubu even beyond the level he himself expected that he would be blessed. So, why is he not contended? Why not support somebody to say I have this knowledge on how this nation can be changed; put it out in the open so that people can give him credit for it and make Nigeria a better place for all of us. Why come out when you know you have so much unexplained about your life and you are now saying people must accept it. I don’t hate him at all. Instead it is a kind of a pity because if somebody cannot be satisfied, you should pity that person. There must be a level of acceptance of God’s grace and he is not able to find it. Instead, he started equating himself to God. I did this, I did that. He has made everything for me. There is only one I and that is God. And that is part of why I am not for him.

What is your take on the issue of the Interim National Government?

I don’t know about the interim government. I think they are using that to rope in some people and say they are committing treason.