Restructuring: Lawan entitled to his opinion – Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David

As criticism continue to trail the comment of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on restructuring, the Senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatah Buhari, yesterday, said Lawan’s comment on the ‘Asaba Declaration’ was his personal opinion and not that of the Senate.

Lawan had berated the 17 Southern governors, who at a meeting in Asaba Delta State, called for urgent dialogue to resolve contentious national issues. The governors also called for restructuring and review of revenue formula as well banning of open grazing in the region, among others. However, Lawan, while speaking to journalists, after the Eid prayers at Aso Villa last Thursday, cautioned the governors against taking regional stance in the quest to solve the country’s multi-faceted problems.

He argued that elected leaders should not champion such calls but rather concentrate on working hard to first restructure their states before asking the Federal Government to do same. Lawan’s comment has since provoked vehement public condemnstion, with some calling for his impeachment, saying that he would hinder smooth review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). However, in his reaction to Lawan’s comment, Buhari said the President of the Senate, like every other Nigerian, was free to express his opinion on national issues.

Our Reporters

