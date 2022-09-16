News

Restructuring: N’Assembly candidate calls for referendum

The senatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Anambra Central, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, has called for a referendum if restructuring fails after ten years. Umeadi, who spoke at a press conference organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Awka, said Nigeria as a country should try to restructure its economy and that if it fails after ten years, there should be a referendum for citizens to decide if to remain as a country or go separate ways.

According to him; “The issue of referendum is one that has a lot of grave implications and as it stands now, we cannot go into referendum due to the already heated polity, but we can try restructuring; and if after ten years it doesn’t work, we can now carry out a referendum which would be the last option, he said.

Umeadi said he is going to make the desired change in the National Assembly in terms of populist representation. “I am assuring you that with me as a senator, you will have a senator with a difference. I am going into the Senate to bring the desired change the people needed. We have been having people who have been unleashing hardship on the people.

 

